More Health:

January 02, 2025

New nasal swab test holds promise for asthma treatment

The tool, developed by researchers at Pitt, could allow doctors to diagnose subtypes of the disease without putting patients through an invasive procedure.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Asthma
Asthma Nasal Swab Pitt Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A powerful new class of drugs are able to target immune cells that cause one type of asthma, but for other subgroups, no such medication exists. A new nasal swab test developed at the University of Pittsburgh can now differentiate between different subtypes of the disease and may drive further research for new treatments.

Diagnosing precisely what type of asthma a child has and fine-tuning the treatment for it involves an invasive procedure under general anesthesia. For children with mild asthma, it's just not worth the risks involved – or even ethical – to put them through the procedure, according to clinicians in the field.

That is why a new nasal swab test that can identify a child's subtype of asthma may transform the way the disease is treated, according to the University of Pittsburgh researchers who developed it. 

MORE: Women are more likely to binge drink when their estrogen levels are high, study finds

"Because asthma is a highly variable disease with different endotypes, which are driven by different immune cells and respond differently to treatments, the first step toward better therapies is accurate diagnosis of endotype," said Dr. Juan Celedón, chief of pulmonary medicine at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Asthma is the most common chronic childhood disease, affecting approximately 1 in 10 children, according to the National Institutes of Health. The disease, which has no cure, causes airways to constrict and sometimes produces excess mucus. It is generally classified as T-2 high, T-17 high and low low, based on cells that cause inflammation.

Celedón and his team collected nasal samples across three studies from 459 Puerto Rican and Black children, who have higher rates of asthma and are more likely to die from it than white children due to social inequities caused by structural racism, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The study, published Thursday in JAMA, found that 23% to 29% of the children had the T2-high subgroup, 35% to 47% had T17-high and 30% to 38% had low-low.

A potent type of new drugs called biologics target the immune cells that drive T2-high asthma, but no such medication exists for the other subgroups of the disease. The nasal swab test may now spur other areas of asthma research, Celedón said.

"One of the million-dollar questions in asthma is why some kids get worse as they enter puberty, some stay the same and others get better," Celedón said. "Before puberty, asthma is more common in boys, but the incidence of asthma goes up in females in adulthood. Is this related to endotype? Does endotype change over time or in response to treatments? We don't know. But now that we can easily measure endotype, we can start to answer these questions."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Asthma Philadelphia University of Pittsburgh Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Older man sitting on a sofa on laptop

Does Medicare cover mental health therapy?
Purchased - Doctor speaking with her patient in the office

Finding a primary care doctor

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

Will Pa. legalize recreational marijuana in 2025?

Pennsylvania Marijuana Legalization

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Streaming

What to stream: 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' and 'Severance'

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Prevention

With cases of norovirus rising this winter, here are tips to protect yourself from getting the stomach bug

norovirus cdc outbreaks

Festivals

Fire & Frost Fun returns to Peddler's Village next month

Fire Frost Peddler's Village

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved