More Health:

February 08, 2021

AstraZeneca adapting COVID-19 vaccine to neutralize emerging variants

The vaccine currently provides minimal protection against the South African variant, new research shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
AstraZeneca vaccine South African variant Courtesy/AstraZeneca

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is still in Phase 3 trials in the United States and isn't expected to be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization until March.

A new study indicates the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has reduced efficacy against the coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.

The data, which shows the vaccine provides minimal protection against mild disease caused by the variant, has prompted the South African government to pause its rollout of the vaccine.

"When we analyzed individuals in terms of how well the vaccine worked against the variant, there was very little difference between the vaccine group and placebo group," Sahbir Madhi, one of the clinical trial investigators, said in a briefing Sunday.

According to the New York Times, 19 of the 748 people in the vaccine group were infected with the South African variant, formally known as B.1.351. By comparison, 20 of the 714 people in the placebo group became infected.

In the United States, the AstraZeneca vaccine is still in Phase 3 trials and isn't expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization until March. The U.S. has agreed to buy 300 million doses of the vaccine, if authorized.

It is unclear whether the new data will affect the American authorization process. The B.1.351 variant also has been detected here. According to the University of Oxford, scientists already are developing a second generation of the vaccine, which is being adapted to variants similar to B.1.351.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca are working on "a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so," said Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

"We are working with AstraZeneca to optimize the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary. This is the same issue that is faced by all of the vaccine developers, and we will continue to monitor the emergence of new variants that arise in readiness for a future strain change."

So far, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the only two vaccines authorized by the FDA, remain protective against the South African variant, though at reduced levels. Moderna also is exploring the potential benefits of a booster shot

The study of the AstraZeneca vaccine included 2,000 volunteers. The average age of the participants was 31. Half of them received the vaccine and half received a placebo.

The analysis showed the vaccine had high efficacy against the original coronavirus, but its efficacy significantly dropped when tested against the B.1.351 variant.

The researchers didn't evaluate the vaccine's ability to prevent severe COVID-19 caused by the variant, and it is important to note that the preliminary data hasn't been peer reviewed or published.

"This study confirms that the pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as expected," said Andrew Pollard, professor of pediatric infection and immunity and chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial. 

"But taken with the promising results from other studies in South Africa using a similar viral vector, vaccines may continue to ease the toll on health care systems by preventing severe disease."

A study sponsored by Janssen assessed the vaccine's ability to prevent moderate to severe disease. Its data, published as a preprint in The Lancet, was more promising.

"Recent data from a study in South Africa sponsored by Janssen which assessed moderate to severe disease, rather than mild disease, using a similar viral vector, indicated that protection against these important disease endpoints was preserved," Madhi said in a statement.

That study also showed that the vaccine potentially slows coronavirus transmission as well.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia AstraZeneca COVID-19 South Africa Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
Eagles_Cowboys_Carson_Wentz_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022078.jpg

Illness

Comparing death tolls from COVID-19 to past wars is fraught
Normandy Cemetery WWII

Education

Philly teachers don't need to return to schools Monday, Mayor Kenney says
Philly teachers union

Sixers

NBA power rankings: Sixers settling in as top-five team in the league
team_huddle_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Super Bowl LV

Bruce Springsteen urges Americans to unite in Jeep Super Bowl commercial
Bruce Springsteen Jeep commercial

Festivals

Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk returns Valentine's Day weekend
Founders Philly Freeze-Out

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved