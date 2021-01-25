More Health:

January 25, 2021

Moderna exploring potential need for COVID-19 booster shots

A third shot could enhance its vaccine's protection against the emerging South African variant, the company says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
moderna booster shot Greg Lovett/USA Today

Moderna is launching two studies as part of an effort to develop a booster shot that would improve its vaccine's response to the South African coronavirus variant.

Moderna is developing a booster shot to its COVID-19 vaccine that aims to improve its protection against the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. 

The company said Monday that its vaccine is effective against the South African variant and the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom. But it produces a weaker response against the South African variant.

Moderna's two-shot vaccine had a sixfold reduction in neutralizing antibodies — which fight the virus — against the South African variant, according to a study the company conducted with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But the vaccine still produced enough antibodies to be effective against the virus. 

The vaccine held up against the U.K. variant, producing the same amount of neutralizing antibodies as it did against prior forms of the coronavirus. The study, which tested blood samples from eight people who received two doses of the vaccine and two monkeys, has not yet been peer-reviewed. 

Moderna is launching two clinical trials to test whether a booster shot can improve the vaccine's response to the South African variant. One study will test whether administering a third shot of the existing vaccine is more successful at neutralizing the variant. The other study will test a third shot that specifically targets the variant. 

The studies are being launched as a proactive measure, Moderna officials said, emphasizing its vaccine still produces a protective response against both variants. The company does not yet have data on the vaccine's response to a variant found in Brazil.

"We’re doing it today to be ahead of the curve should we need to," the company's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks told the New York Times. "I think of it as an insurance policy. I don’t know if we need it, and I hope we don’t."

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNBC that he's pleased Moderna is taking a proactive approach against the possibility of resistant variants. 

"This is not a problem yet," Offit said. "Prepare for it. Sequence these viruses. Get ready just in case a variant emerges, which is resistant." 

The South African and Brazilian variants have not yet been detected in the United States. Cases of the U.K. variant have been detected in numerous states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Medical experts are concerned about the South African variant because research suggests it is highly transmissible, but there isn't yet "clear evidence of the new variant being associated with more severe disease," according to the World Health Organization. 

There is some data suggesting the U.K. variant may carry a higher risk of death for infected people, but a top U.K. science official said "the evidence is not yet strong." Officials are awaiting the results of research underway. 

Last week, Pfizer released data showing its vaccine protects against the U.K. variant. 

Biden to reinstate travel restrictions 

Moderna's news comes as President Joe Biden is expected to reinstate travel measures that will prohibit travelers from Brazil, the U.K., Ireland and 26 other European countries from entering the United States. South African, which previously was not included on the entry ban, is being added to the list. 

Former President Donald Trump enacted similar travel restrictions, but allowed them to expire two days before the end of his presidential term. The entry ban's reinstatement is expected to begin Monday, according to NPR.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said it would require foreign travelers coming to the U.S. to obtain a negative coronavirus test result no more than three days before boarding a plane. The requirement goes into effect Tuesday.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Research Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 Studies Vaccinations Moderna

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Adult Health

Yurts, igloos and pop-up domes: How safe is 'outside' restaurant dining this winter?
Winter COVID-19 Dining

Eagles

What they're saying about new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Investigations

Police searching for 6-year-old boy who went missing in Montgomery County
missing child Wyncote

Eagles

Eagles assistant coaching search tracker
012521KevinPatullo

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Orchestra music director calls on Biden administration to increase support for the arts
biden administration arts.jpg

Arts & Culture

Wonderspaces reopens at Fashion District with three new art installations
Wonderspaces reopens

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved