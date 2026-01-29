More Events:

The Starting Line, Bayside set to play at AC Beer & Music Fest

The annual festival returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center April 11 with two sessions, live music and more than 100 breweries.

AC Beer Fest Concert Crowd Photo Credit/Steve Freeman

A band performs during a past Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The event returns April 11 with live music, breweries and interactive experiences.

The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this spring with a full day of craft beer, live music and interactive experiences in Atlantic City.

The festival takes place Saturday, April 11 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, bringing together more than 100 breweries from across the region alongside live performances, games and special events.

Attendees can choose between two ticketed sessions. The afternoon session, running from noon to 4 p.m., will feature Bayside, while the evening session, from 6 to 10 p.m., will be headlined by The Starting Line.

Attendees sample beers during a past Atlantic City Beer & Music FestivalPhoto Credit/Steve Freeman

Attendees sample beers during a past Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival at the Atlantic City Convention Center.


In addition to beer tastings and live music, the festival will offer a range of activities spread throughout the convention center, including carnival-style games, a mystery beer experience, a silent disco, food vendors and interactive challenges.

The weekend begins a night earlier with the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival Rare Beer Fest on Friday, April 10, at the Anchor Rock Club, featuring limited-release and specialty beers poured by select breweries.

Tickets range from about $90 for single-session admission to roughly $180 for VIP options, with weekend passes priced in between and additional fees added at checkout. Designated driver tickets will be available for $30 at the door. All attendees must be 21 or older with valid photo identification.

Atlantic City Beer Festival

Saturday, April 11
Atlantic City Convention Center
1 Convention Blvd.
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

