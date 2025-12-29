More News:

December 29, 2025

Atlantic City Expressway to stop accepting cash at tolls on Jan. 4

Under the new all-electronic payment system, fares will be more than double for drivers without an E-ZPass.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Tolls
Atlantic City Expressway Tolls Adam Monacelli/Courier-Post/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlantic City Expressway will make the transition to cashless tolling on Jan. 4.

The Atlantic City Expressway will stop accepting cash at its tolls on Sunday, Jan. 4, and drivers without an E-ZPass will be billed more than double the fare amount per trip. 

The South Jersey Transportation Authority said the transition to all-electric payments will make it more convenient for drivers, and the increase for vehicles without a windshield-mounted transponder is due to the additional costs for image processing, billing, postage and collections, the authority said. The opportunity for public comment on the changes will close Tuesday. 

MOREWith more frigid temperatures in the forecast, Philly is on track for its coldest December since 2010

Drivers will either be billed through E-ZPass accounts or via Toll By Plate, which uses photos of a license plate taken by overhead gantries to mail a physical bill to the registered address of the car. 

Tolls will increase by 3% to $6.30 per trip. For drivers without an E-ZPass, bills will include a 100% surcharge and $1 invoice fee for a total of $13.60 per trip. 

Toll By Plate bills will be issued 30 days after the license plate was photographed on the expressway or once $50 in tolls are recoded, whichever happens first. There's a $5 late fee if the bill is not paid within 30 days of receiving it. If that penalty isn't paid in the following 30 days, there will be an additional $50 fee and the driver could have their information sent to a collection agency or their vehicle registration suspended. 

Tolls can be paid via mail, online, in-person or by calling 1-888-288-6865.

Drivers can sign up for an E-ZPass online, calling 1-888-288-6865 or visiting the SJTA's Customer Service Center. Any outstanding bills must be paid off before establishing a new account. The Customer Service Center is open Mondays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Tolls New Jersey E-ZPass Atlantic City Expressway Drivers Cash

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. lawmakers cancel vote affecting sale of animals at pet stores

NJ puppy store

Running

Frostbite 5-Miler returns to Ambler in February

KatrinaBrownPhotography_DSC_6007.jpg

Health Stories

As a health writer, here are five steps I took in 2025 that improved my life

Steps Better Health Naps

Music

Temple's Jazz Band to release live album from Japan concert

Terell Stafford Jazz

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront Visit Philly

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bills instant observations: The NFL's MVP has beaten every team – except the Birds

USATSI_27896039.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved