January 14, 2026

New autistic Barbie may help some children feel more included and valued, experts say

Mattel spent 18 months working with an advocacy organization to develop the doll, which includes noise-canceling headphones and a fidget spinner.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Autistic Barbie Mattel Mattel/Facebook

The new autistic Barbie includes a fidget spinner, noise-canceling headphones and tablet. Mattel says it spent 18 months developing the doll with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a disability rights organization

Mattel says it spent 18 months developing its autistic Barbie in partnership with a disability rights advocacy group, but in less than three days, the new doll has spurred a wide range of reactions.

The Barbie, created in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, comes with noise-canceling headphones, a pink tablet to help with everyday communication, a fidget spinner to reduce stress and improve focus, and wrists and elbows that allow for stimming, hand flapping and other body movements some people in the autistic community use "to process sensory information or express excitement." The Barbie also has an averted gaze that "reflects how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct contact," Mattel said.

About 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults has autism, with boys nearly four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, the nonprofit advocacy organization Autism Speaks says.

Drexel University's A.J. Drexel Autism Institute explains that autism is a "neurodevelopmental condition defined by difficulties in social communication and restricted, repetitive behaviors, and interests" and that it "is generally considered a lifetime disability although there is wide variability in the type and level of support needs of autistic individuals."

ASAN said it hoped the Barbie would show "all kids that autistic people are a valuable part of our communities."

Some experts are reacting positively.

"Autistic kids often feel excluded because they are different," Geraldine Dawson, founding director of the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development and William Cleland Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, told ABC news. "Having a doll that represents their personal experiences sends a message that they are valued and included. This can play an important role in developing a positive sense of identity and self-esteem. For kids on the spectrum, this is especially important because it can buffer them from developing mental health problems, such as depression, which are common among autistic kids."

Eileen Lamb, senior director of social media and marketing for Autism Speaks – who is autistic and who has two autistic children – told CNN that she didn't think it was "possible to represent the entire spectrum in one doll." Still, Lamb said, the new Barbie is "a great step."

The debate on social media and other forums has been a bit hotter, such as the back-and-forth that one reddit user set off with a post that read, in part: "There are no visual cues for autism, not ones that can be put on a doll atleast, all dolls toe-walk, fight me. The headphones and the tablet that looks like it's used for non verbal communication honestly feel kinda insulting to me…"

"'Lots of autistic children use these headphones and comminicate non-verbally, they're an accessibility device," another reddit user responded.

"I think I understand how you feel with this one," a third user wrote. "I'm pretty low support needs myself, and I really struggled to get a diagnosis because my autism wasn't "visible" enough. That said, I'm really glad this Barbie exists. A lot of autism can be visible, and many people need aids like AAC, headphones, crutches, and more."

The doll can be purchased on Mattel's website and at major retailers.

