This year's Avenue of the Arts block party features theater, music and a 120-foot slide

Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia's Independence Day festival, is set to conclude this Fourth of July weekend with a series of concerts and special events, including a block party on the Avenue of the Arts.

Hosted by PNC and Kimmel Cultural Campus, the block party will return to South Broad Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. People of all ages are invited to listen to live performers, watch a preview of the Kimmel Center's upcoming shows and shop for fresh produce.

MORE: 'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter to perform at Helium Comedy Club

This year's block party will feature Let's Rock Recess, a kid-friendly dance party featuring interactive games, dance contests, prizes and a soulful line-dance demonstration with the Parkside Experience, DJ Chris Blues and W.D.O.H. Kids. Everyone can try the free 120-foot slide and take part in interactive educational programs.

Guests can stroll through the street and check out an art installation from Mural Arts Philadelphia or head inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus to see preview performances of the venue's upcoming musicals, including "The Lion King," "Frozen" and "Moulin Rouge!"



PNC and the Pennsylvania Lottery will have stages set up outside of the Kimmel Cultural Campus, where musical acts like Lady Alma, Tara Hendricks, Seraiah Nicole, Princess Idia Gamble, American Dinosaur, the Arato Brothers and Stella Ruze will perform.

Christa Barfield, founder of FarmerJawn, has curated a food and artisan marketplace filled with items from Black-owned businesses that will take over Locust Street between Broad and 15th streets.



Independence Blue Cross will offer free health screenings, wellness information and nutrition takeaways. Guests are encouraged to visit the area's food trucks, carts and restaurants and stick around for giveaways from festival sponsors like Rita's, Mural Arts, the Kimmel Cultural Campus and PNC.

Broad Street between Lombard and Walnut streets, Spruce Street between Watts and Broad streets and Locust Street between 15th and Broad streets will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said.

Saturday, July 1

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go

Broad Street from Locust to Spruce streets

Philadelphia, PA 19102