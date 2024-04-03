More Health:

April 03, 2024

How often should you replace your kitchen sponge? Probably more often than you do

One study found sponges to be among the dirtiest household items. But there are ways to sanitize them.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Germs
Kitchen Sponge Bacteria cottonbro studio/Pexels

Because they harbor hundreds of bacteria, kitchen sponges should be frequently sanitized and replaced on a regular basis, health experts say.

You may cringe each time you wring out your dirty, old kitchen sponge, thinking you should replace it. And often, you then forget. But you really should swap it out for a new one – and probably more often than you might think.

At least once a week is the minimum that some health experts generally recommend for replacing sponges. Other recommendations call for cleaning your sponge between each use – even for using a new sponge each day.

MORE: Later bedtimes, irregular sleep habits linked to lower grades for high school students, study finds

Here's why: Sponges provide the perfect environment for bacteria growth because the smaller chambers appeal to microbes that prefer secluded spaces, and the larger wells cater to bacteria that need each other to survive, according to a 2022 study published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. These researchers recommended people regularly replace sponges and find ways of sanitizing them in between.

Researchers from a 2017 study found kitchen sponges to be among the most dirty household items, right there with door knobs and toilets. They discovered more than 360 kinds of bacteria – even E. coli and Salmonella – on kitchen sponges, concluding that people should replace them once a week. 

Another study in 2022 determined that it didn’t really matter how people cleaned their sponges or how often. The researchers concluded that kitchen sponges harbored more bacteria than kitchen brushes because the brushes dried out more quickly.

Experts at the University of Rochester Medical Center even recommend tossing out sponges altogether. Instead, they suggest using a clean dishcloth every day, wringing it out and drying it after each use, and then running it through the washing machine. 

If you still can't part with your sponge, a comparison from 2017 concluded that polyurethane sponges had "several advantages over use of cellulose sponges in reducing exposure to enteric bacteria in the kitchen." But sometimes it's hard to distinguish between the two when shopping for sponges online, because not all brands list their contents.

However, Jennifer Quinlan, a professor with Drexel University's Nutrition Sciences Department, told NPR after the much-cited 2017 study came out, that perhaps a more measured approach to sponge use was appropriate: keep sponges away from raw meat and poultry and using paper towels instead, frequently clean sponges, and replace them on a regular basis.

How to sanitize a kitchen sponge

For those who want to hang onto their sponges, here are some sanitizing tips to keep them as bacteria-free as possible:

• Good Housekeeping recommends mixing 3/4 cup of bleach in one gallon of water. Soak the sponge in the mixture for five minutes, then rinse. The magazine also suggests zapping your sponge in the microwave. Make sure it's saturated with water, then heat it on high for one minute. Remember not to put sponges containing metal in the microwave.

• Marthasterwart.com says to fully submerge and soak your sponge in a bowl of white vinegar for 5 to 7 minutes. Then rinse it in hot water, wring it out and let it air dry.

• Forbes explains that you can put a sponge in 2 cups of boiling water for five minutes. Let it cool in the water, and then wring it out and let it air dry.

• Better Housekeeping says to place your sponge in the top rack of the dishwasher, running it on the hottest, most-extended cycle available.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Germs Philadelphia Cleaning Bacteria Sanitation Kitchen

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Pop it toy

From fidgeting to focus: Sensory toys help kids and adults
Purchased - Medicine Cabinet Bottles

A parent’s guide to poison prevention at home

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 North to be closed for several days near Northeast Philly
I-95 North Philly Closed

Travel

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Addiction

Vaping increases risk of heart failure by nearly 20%, study suggests
Vaping Heart Failure

Food & Drink

Herr's condiment-flavored chips are back; here's how we rank them
Herr's Sandwi-chips

Phillies

Phillies to unveil City Connect uniforms this week
Phillies-City-Connect-Date

Festivals

The 'world's largest pickle party' is coming to Philly in June
The Big Dill pickle party festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved