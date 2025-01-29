More Events:

January 29, 2025

Philly's own take on the Puppy Bowl returns to Craft Hall on Feb. 8

The event on the Northern Liberties bar's indoor turf area will benefit the PSCPA and feature adoptable 'cheerleaders.'

NoLibs Bark Bowl Provided image/Craft Hall

Craft Hall is welcoming puppy players to its annual Bark Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 8. Dogs can tussle on the indoor turf area from 1-4 p.m.

See if your dog has Saquon Barkley star quality at an upcoming free-fur-all (sorry) in Northern Liberties.

Craft Hall will once again host its Bark Bowl, a loose take on Animal Planet's long-running Puppy Bowl, on Feb. 8 — the Saturday before the Eagles-Chiefs showdown. The Northern Liberties bar's indoor turf area will serve as the football field, welcome to all walk-ons. Players will be organized by size and called to the turf in 10-minute intervals. Adoptable pups from the PSPCA will also be on the sidelines cheering them on.

The Bark Bowl will also feature a "yappy hour" menu of cocktails and mocktails to benefit the PSPCA. For every drink sold, $1 will go to the nonprofit shelter.

While the Bark Bowl is free to attend — and does not require a dog to go — Craft Hall asks that all pet parents register their players ahead of the event. Pups should also be leashed when they're not on the turf and be up-to-date on their vaccines.

Bark Bowl

Saturday, Feb. 8 | 1-4 p.m.
Free to attend | Registration required
Craft Hall
901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

