Philly's own take on the Puppy Bowl returns to Craft Hall on Feb. 8

See if your dog has Saquon Barkley star quality at an upcoming free-fur-all (sorry) in Northern Liberties.

Craft Hall will once again host its Bark Bowl, a loose take on Animal Planet's long-running Puppy Bowl, on Feb. 8 — the Saturday before the Eagles-Chiefs showdown. The Northern Liberties bar's indoor turf area will serve as the football field, welcome to all walk-ons. Players will be organized by size and called to the turf in 10-minute intervals. Adoptable pups from the PSPCA will also be on the sidelines cheering them on.

The Bark Bowl will also feature a "yappy hour" menu of cocktails and mocktails to benefit the PSPCA. For every drink sold, $1 will go to the nonprofit shelter.

While the Bark Bowl is free to attend — and does not require a dog to go — Craft Hall asks that all pet parents register their players ahead of the event. Pups should also be leashed when they're not on the turf and be up-to-date on their vaccines.

Saturday, Feb. 8 | 1-4 p.m.

Free to attend | Registration required

Craft Hall

901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

