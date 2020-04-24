More Events:

April 24, 2020

Barry's new online fitness classes are donation-based with proceeds going to Direct Relief

Cares Classes are complimentary for health care workers and first responders

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Barry's Cares Classes Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

Barry's Cares Classes are donation-based with all proceeds going to Direct Relief. The online fitness classes will take place Sunday afternoons.

Barry's, which offers HIIT workouts at its studios, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis but is offering online fitness classes.

Starting Sunday, the company will launch Barry's Cares Classes to support Direct Relief, a global organization that provides essential medical items and personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic.

The virtual classes will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Anyone can join by making a donation to Direct Relief.

The classes will be complimentary for health care workers and first responders. To receive a credit to book the class, email barryscares@barrys.com with proof of employment (work badge, license, etc).

For more information on Barry's other at-home classes, check out the fitness studios' website.

