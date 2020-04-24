Barry's new online fitness classes are donation-based with proceeds going to Direct Relief

Barry's, which offers HIIT workouts at its studios, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis but is offering online fitness classes.

Starting Sunday, the company will launch Barry's Cares Classes to support Direct Relief, a global organization that provides essential medical items and personal protective equipment to doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic.

The virtual classes will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Anyone can join by making a donation to Direct Relief.

The classes will be complimentary for health care workers and first responders. To receive a credit to book the class, email barryscares@barrys.com with proof of employment (work badge, license, etc).

For more information on Barry's other at-home classes, check out the fitness studios' website.