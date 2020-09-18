Private island home off Long Beach Island coast listed for sale

September 18, 2020
How does owning your own island sound for social distancing?
A private residence on a 5.58-acre lot off the coast of Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, is on the market for $1.849 million, offering an oasis at the Jersey Shore.
"It's one of the coolest properties out there," Moore said.
Built in 2007, the two-story house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, covering 3,230 square feet. About 2,220 square feet of decking surrounds the property.
The home's main level features a screen in porch in the front and two large open decks on either side. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite, and a den with a large wet bar.
If you're more inclined to start fresh on a new island, the 19-acre No Mans Island off North Wildwood is still listed at $125,000, down from its $200,000 price back in February.
