Private island home off Long Beach Island coast listed for sale

How does owning your own island sound for social distancing?

A private residence on a 5.58-acre lot off the coast of Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, is on the market for $1.849 million, offering an oasis at the Jersey Shore.

Eric Weeks/EZ Memories

The property, which includes the land and the home, is listed by John Moore of Weichert Realtors Asbury Group-Oc.

"It's one of the coolest properties out there," Moore said.