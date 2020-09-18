More News:

September 18, 2020

Private island home off Long Beach Island coast listed for sale

Beach Haven property is a three-minute boat ride from town

By Michael Tanenbaum
Beach Haven Island Main Eric Weeks/EZ Memories

This island off the coast of Beach Haven, New Jersey, includes a four-bedroom home and a secluded Jersey Shore experience on Long Beach Island.

How does owning your own island sound for social distancing?

A private residence on a 5.58-acre lot off the coast of Beach Haven, Long Beach Island, is on the market for $1.849 million, offering an oasis at the Jersey Shore.

Beach Haven TwoEric Weeks/EZ Memories

Beach Haven ThreeEric Weeks/EZ Memories
The property, which includes the land and the home, is listed by John Moore of Weichert Realtors Asbury Group-Oc.

"It's one of the coolest properties out there," Moore said.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Wynnewood up for sale

Built in 2007, the two-story house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, covering 3,230 square feet. About 2,220 square feet of decking surrounds the property.

The home's main level features a screen in porch in the front and two large open decks on either side. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the master suite, and a den with a large wet bar.

Beach Haven KitchenEric Weeks/EZ Memories

Beach Haven BREric Weeks/EZ Memories

Beach Haven WoodEric Weeks/EZ Memories

Beach Haven MacEric Weeks/EZ Memories
The property is about a three-minute boat ride off the coast. The owner has to haul trash back to the town for disposal at Beach Haven facilities, but that certainly beats the trash collection situation in Philadelphia during the pandemic.

If you're more inclined to start fresh on a new island, the 19-acre No Mans Island off North Wildwood is still listed at $125,000, down from its $200,000 price back in February.

You can check out more photos of the Beach Haven property and take a virtual tour inside here.

