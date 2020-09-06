More News:

September 06, 2020

Kobe Bryant’s childhood home in Wynnewood up for sale

The listing price for the house is currently $899,900

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Houses
kobe bryant wynnewood home Street View/Google

Kobe Bryant lived in this Wynnewood house while starring at Lower Merion High School from 1992-1996.

The late Kobe Bryant’s childhood home in Wynnewood is now on the market and up for sale.

The four-story house, located at 1224 Remington Road, is where the Black Mamba lived from 1992-1996 while he starred at Lower Merion Township High School in Montgomery County, according to the listing that was posted on Friday.

The colonial-style, split level house is listed at $899,900. The single-family home, which was built in 1957, covers over 3,400 square feet with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. 

Maybe the best part of the property is that it still has the original basketball hoop which the Los Angeles Lakers’ legend used to shoot on as a teenager. That alone might be enough to convince one to buy the house.

Here’s how the home is described by the real estate agency in the property listing:

“Make your way up the circular drive and notice the serene landscaping and gorgeous flowerbeds. Upon entering the home you're greeted with a large living room that leads to the dining area. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and custom maple cabinets. Sliding glass doors lead out to the back patio overlooking the awesome AstroTurf yard - the private and serene setting is also accessible through the den. Speaking of the den...sit back, relax, and enjoy a program or book by the fireplace. This space also features a half bathroom. The lower level bonus room is a great additional space.”

It’s the first time that the house is on the market since 2008, when Bryant’s father — Joe “Jellybean” Bryant — sold the property for $510,000 in 2008, according to the LA Times.

Bryant was killed at the age of 41 in a January helicopter crash in Southern California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Houses Philadelphia Lower Merion Lower Merion Township Kobe Bryant Montgomery County Wynnewood Lower Merion High School

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts
090520HowieRoseman_AP

Weather

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore and Poconos
labor day 2020 forecast

Illness

Philly officials respond to CDC updates on COVID-19 vaccine, evictions
Philly Vaccine Covid Evictions

Eagles

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2020 edition
090520MattRyan

Travel

Four Seasons hotel and spa earn Philly's first prestigious five-star designation from Forbes
Four Seasons Philly Hotel

Labor Day

Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia
Labor Day weekend in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved