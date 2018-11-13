More Events:

November 13, 2018

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly

There will be people around the world sipping the fruity, red wine Thursday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
red wine with vineyard behind Photo by nic/ on Unsplash

Beaujolais Nouveau Day is the third Thursday of November each year.

Wine lovers your wait is over. 

On Thursday, the world receives the newest vintage from France's Beaujolais region. Under French law, the wines cannot be released until 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday of November, known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day.

Fermented for only a few weeks, the Beaujolais Nouveau is known for being fruity, easy to drink and low in tannins.

France celebrates the young, red wine with fireworks and parties in the street. Philadelphia doesn't go nearly as big, but there are a handful of local establishments doing something special for the occasion.

When ordering Beaujolais Nouveau, try to hide the Philly accent and pronounce it "boh-zhuh-lay" "nu-vo."

The Good King Tavern

The restaurant is pairing the French wine with one of America's favorite foods, the burger. Order one of the specials off the chalkboard and a big glass of Beaujolais Nouveau from well-known producer Jean-Paul Brun to get the best of both worlds.

Beginning at 5 p.m.
614 S. 7th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700

Fishtown Social

Enjoy wine, cheese and live jazz Thursday night at the neighborhood wine bar.

The female-owned distributer Le Fromager is bringing a selection of cheeses from small producers in Quebec. They'll even have a vegan cheese.

Available by the glass, bottle and to-go will be a 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau made with an organically-grown purple grape.

Beginning at 4 p.m.
1525 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse

Unsure if you even like the French wine? Stop by Di Bruno Bros. for free samples of two different Beaujolais Nouveau varieties. There will be cheese, too.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-9220

Vintage Wine Bar

The Midtown Village bistro throws a party each year with complimentary pours of 2018 Beaujolais Nouveau, passed hors d’oeuvers, giveaways and live music.

5-9 p.m.
129 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-3095

McGillin's Olde Ale House

McGillin's is where the city goes to sing karaoke and share pitchers of beer. Thursday, it's where Beaujolais Nouveau Day celebrators should go for $5 glasses.

To go with the wine, the bar is offering half-price onion soup.

Beginning at 11 a.m.
1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-5562

Tria

Both the Rittenhouse and Washington West locations are celebrating.

Go for this year's Beaujolais Nouveau "Terres Dorées" from Jean-Paul Brun, or try a Chardonnay grown in Beaujolais. Available by the glass or purchase a bottle to-go.

To pair with the wines, the bar is offering a French "picnic plate." We're guessing bread, cheese and fruit.

Noon to midnight
123 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 972-8742

Noon to midnight
1137 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 629-9200

