'Beauty and the Beast' is headed to Philadelphia in February

A Broadway favorite is heading back to Broad Street this winter. Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" will take over the Academy of Music for a two-week run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 22, 2026, , as part of the musical’s first North American tour in more than 25 years.

The show brings the familiar fairy tale back to the stage with large-scale sets, choreography and the songs many audiences grew up with, including “Be Our Guest” and the Oscar-winning title track. First opening on Broadway in 1994, "Beauty and the Beast" earned nine Tony nominations and went on to become one of the highest-grossing shows in Broadway history.

Tickets are on sale now through Ensemble Arts Philly, with prices and availability varying by date and seating section.

Runs Feb. 11-22, 2026

The Academy of Music

40 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

