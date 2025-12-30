More Events:

December 30, 2025

'Beauty and the Beast' is headed to Philadelphia in February

The Disney musical brings a two-week run to the Academy of Music, marking its first North American tour in 25 years.

Beauty and the Beast - Ensemble Arts Philly Matthew Murphy/For Ensemble Arts Philly

Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe.

A Broadway favorite is heading back to Broad Street this winter. Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" will take over the Academy of Music for a two-week run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 22, 2026, , as part of the musical’s first North American tour in more than 25 years.

The show brings the familiar fairy tale back to the stage with large-scale sets, choreography and the songs many audiences grew up with, including “Be Our Guest” and the Oscar-winning title track. First opening on Broadway in 1994, "Beauty and the Beast" earned nine Tony nominations and went on to become one of the highest-grossing shows in Broadway history.

Tickets are on sale now through Ensemble Arts Philly, with prices and availability varying by date and seating section.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"

Runs Feb. 11-22, 2026
The Academy of Music
40 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

