Report: Nets players growing frustrated with Ben Simmons

Nothing surprises me when it comes to the Ben Simmons saga. He may be gone from Philadelphia, but I'm not quite sure we'll ever see the end of the "discourse" around this guy.

Things aren't going so well for Simmons in his Nets tenure. He has yet to take the court since he was traded away from the Sixers. Simmons is apparently dealing with some sort of back injury that has played a part in him being sidelined. Now, as the Nets prepare for their play-in tournament game against the Cavaliers, Simmons is front and center due to a report from Bally Sports:

"Make something happen in your life" is a brutal burn. No way around that one.

I'm not sure what Jordan he's referring to. Deandre? Michael B.? Mailata? It certainly can't be Michael Jeffrey Jordan, right? Nothing changes with this dude! I don't know when (if?) Simmons will take the court again, but I'm pretty sure this isn't the last article I'll be writing about him.

