Report: Nets players growing frustrated with Ben Simmons

April 12, 2022
Nothing surprises me when it comes to the Ben Simmons saga. He may be gone from Philadelphia, but I'm not quite sure we'll ever see the end of the "discourse" around this guy.
Things aren't going so well for Simmons in his Nets tenure. He has yet to take the court since he was traded away from the Sixers. Simmons is apparently dealing with some sort of back injury that has played a part in him being sidelined. Now, as the Nets prepare for their play-in tournament game against the Cavaliers, Simmons is front and center due to a report from Bally Sports:
Nets players have been challenging Ben Simmons in practice sources tell @BallySports.— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 12, 2022
One Nets player told Simmons in practice yesterday: “Make something happen in your life.”
There has been no change in Simmons’ return timetable other than possibly later in playoffs. pic.twitter.com/nnK5vihHyI
One Nets fixture believes that Ben Simmons can play in later rounds and tells @BallySports that Simmons’ swag is at an all-time high right now.— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 12, 2022
“He walks around like he’s Jordan.” https://t.co/NJ2k9qJ5wt
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader