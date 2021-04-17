More Culture:

April 17, 2021

Philly auction house to sell rare Benjamin Franklin medallions made in 18th century

Several of the clay relief portraits show the author, inventor and statesman wearing a fur cap; the most prized item in the lot could sell for $8,000

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Sculpture
ben franklin medallion auction Courtesy of/Freeman's Auction House

On April 27, Freeman's Auction House in Center City will be selling a collection of clay medallions with relief portraits of Benjamin Franklin made in France in the 18th century while Franklin was working there as a diplomat.

Freeman's Auction House in will be selling terracotta medallions sculpted with portraits of Benjamin Franklin as part of an upcoming auction. 

At least one of the medallions is expected to sell for as much as $8,000 and will be auctioned off staring April 27, as part of Freeman's American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts auction. Some of relief portraits depict the famous Philadelphian wearing a fur cap. 

The antiques are from the 18th century and are linked to around the time when Franklin visited France as a diplomat to build support for the American Revolution. The artist who made the clay medallions, Italian sculptor Jean Baptiste Nini, was working in Paris at the time, CoinWorld reported.

"Perhaps the best-known of the Franklin medallions produced in late 18th century France is this 1777 terracotta by Italian sculptor Jean-Baptiste Nini depicting Franklin in a fur cap," CoinWorld reported about the auctions.

Another of the portrait dates back to 1778 and is believed to only one of six in existence, Freeman's said. So few of these medallions  are exist today, in part, due to a ship that sank carrying the Italian sculptor's creations. 

"It is believed that several hundred of the Franklin Nini's were shipped to America in 1779, but were lost at sea in a shipwreck. Few medallions reached the U.S. until the last quarter of the 19th century," Freeman's wrote on its website.

People must register to participate in the live auction. Private, in-person viewings of the Franklin medallions, in advance of the auction, can be scheduled at Freeman's location, at 1600 W. Girard Ave., by emailing the auction house

Last month, a different auction involving an artifact connected to one of the Founding Fathers took bids for a lock of George Washington's hair that had been preserved in a locket. Bidding at the North Jersey auction house began at $1,000 and the first president's hair ended up fetching $39,000. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Sculpture Philadelphia History Auctions Benjamin Franklin

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies center field issues are part of a much larger problem
Mickey-Moniak-Phillies_041521_usat

Health Stories

Pa. woman among those to develop blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse to host show by 'Sex and the City' creator Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell Sex City

Education

Pennsylvania's state-owned universities freeze in-state tuition for third straight year
041521_pennsylvania_state_colleges_tuition_freeze.jpg

Eagles

Eagles player review: Jack Driscoll edition
041421JackDriscoll

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier set to reopen for 10th season
Morgan's Pier 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved