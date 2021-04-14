More Culture:

April 14, 2021

Gregg Murphy joins Phillies' radio broadcast booth

The longtime broadcaster will anchor the team's pregame and postgame shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Phillies
Gregg Murphy Phillies Source/Glove Stories

Gregg Murphy served as the field reporter during Phillies games for nine years at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies fans who missed seeing and hearing Gregg Murphy during games can rejoice. 

The longtime broadcaster is officially back on the airwaves and joining the Phillies' radio broadcast team, according to the Inquirer. He made his debut Tuesday in between the Phillies' day-night doubleheader against the Mets in New York.

Murphy will be hosting the team's pregame and postgame shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This is the same job that play-by-play man Jim Jackson held on the Phillies' radio broadcast for 14 years before he was let go by the team last fall

Jackson's role, however, was full-time and included play-by-play duties during home games. Scott Franzke calls all nine innings alongside Larry Andersen and Kevin Frandsen during road games.

Murphy was one of several high-profile employees who was laid off last summer at NBC Sports Philadelphia as part of nationwide cutbacks at NBCUniversal's regional sports networks.

The St. Joseph's University grad spent 20 years at the network. Since 2012, Murphy served as the field reporter during Phillies games and was a favorite among fans both at home and Citizens Bank Park. He would occasionally fill in as the play-by-play man whenever Tom McCarthy was out.

The South Jersey native and resident recently started a Phillies podcast called "Glove Stories." The podcast features weekly segments that include stories told by Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel from the team's two World Series-winning seasons in 1980 and 2008.

Podcast guests so far have included Mike Schmidt, Brett Myers and Mickey Morandini.


Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Phillies Philadelphia Broadcasters NBC Sports Philadelphia Scott Franzke MLB Larry Andersen Jim Jackson Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' biggest 2021 draft needs
Davante-Adams-Darius-Slay_120620_usat

Illness

The U.K. variant is spreading rapidly, sparking debates about the U.S. vaccination rollout
COVID-19 testing in US

TV

Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert jokingly debate whether musician wrote song about comedian
Stephen Colbert Taylor Swift

COVID-19

Is it legal for businesses, airlines to require proof of vaccination? Penn professor weighs in
COVID-19 vaccine passport legal

Eagles

Five free agent cornerbacks who still make sense for the Eagles
gareon-conley_041321_usat

Family-Friendly

Retro-themed roller rink opening at Dilworth Park in Center City
Dilworth Park Roller Skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved