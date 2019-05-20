The best essential oils for an all-natural anti-itch mosquito bite treatment

If you were outdoors this weekend, which you probably were because the weather was glorious, then you probably walked away with a bug bite or two — that count likely increases threefold if you were out past 7 p.m.

Now, you find yourself reaching to scratch an itch only to discover yet another mosquito bite in yet another corner of your body. The thing is, you’ll be battling these itchy bumps from now until, well, October, so make this the season when you become a pro at treating them.

While the drugstore is filled with shelves displaying all sorts of creams and sprays to help you fight the itch mosquito bites cause — that’s not for everyone. Some people prefer a more natural approach.

That’s where the ever-useful stock of essential oils come in. Even if your selection of oils is limited, you probably have at least one that can provide some relief from bug bites. According to Healthline, these are some of the best essential oils for treating bug bites:

• Lavender

• Mint

• Tea tree

• Rosemary

• Chamomile

• Camphor

• Basil

Refinery29 adds that while essential oils are a top-notch natural treatment, they do need to be diluted with a carrier oil, or they could result in a reaction on top of the itchiness you’re already facing. According to Dr. Axe, pretty much any oil you have on hand can serve as a carrier oil — coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil and more.

Once you've mixed the essential oil and carrier oil, you can apply the mixture directly to your skin with a cotton swab or pad, or even in a spray bottle, and reap the sweet, sweet itch relief.