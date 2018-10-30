Tea tree oil is the all-natural antibacterial you need in your life this winter

Almost as soon as temperatures drop, you begin to hear the symphony of sniffling, throat clearing and nose-blowing echoing everywhere you go — from the office to the train and even in the grocery store.

These things are inevitable, and while you certainly can’t blame a person for their runny nose, one thing you’ll notice about the places mentioned above is that they’re all high-touch areas. From door knobs to shopping carts, people pass along their snotty germs with every touch.

Despite your best effort to wash your hands at every opportunity, these germs are bound to weasel their ways into your world somehow. And, as you remember, antibacterials — from those in hand soaps to hand sanitizers — are on the no-fly list per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s reports of lack of proof they actually work. And then there's that whole argument about antibacterials actually lowering your immune system's strength.

So here we are, in a bit of a pickle trying to decide how to sanitize while on-the-go sans sanitizer. Enter the wonderful world of essential oils.

MindBodyGreen reports that tea tree oil, an easy-to-find essential oil is the anti-everything you need to get you through winter as healthy as possible. With antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties, tea tree oil might just be your secret weapon this winter.

Dr. Josh Axe praises the oil similarly for its ability to treat everything from “MRSA to athlete’s foot.” Also citing lab studies suggesting tea tree oil’s ability to inhibit the growth of bacteria causing pneumonia, strep throat and even sinus infections.

If you’re hooked on the idea of hand sanitizer’s on-the-go easy application, Healthline reports tea tree oil can be made into a ready-to-use natural hand sanitizer with a few added ingredients like aloe vera, witch hazel and vitamin E oil. You can find that recipe here.

If you’re ready to make the switch to tea tree oil for all of your antibacterial needs, you might want to try to purchase it in bulk because you’ll go through the standard dropper in no time at all. Score a 16-ounce bottle on Amazon for $27.99 here.