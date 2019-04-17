Best grownup Easter movies to binge this weekend

This coming Sunday, April 21, is Easter, and while some people might be ready for the holiday, it's not for everyone.

If you're not religious, too old for Easter egg hunts, or just simply don't understand how anyone could possibly believe an Easter bunny delivers chocolate eggs in the middle of the night, then maybe you need a break.

What better way to take your mind off of this holiday than with a movie - a movie that's for "grownups" and maybe not always the most family-friendly. Almost everything is going to be closed anyway, you might as well spend it doing something. And even if you're going to an Easter dinner, these movies might just be the perfect break.

Here are the best grownup Easter movies to binge while eating all of your favorite Easter candy.

"Life of Brian"





via GIPHY

This classic Monty Python comedy is pretty much everything you could want and more in an Easter movie that isn't too sweet. The movie follows a Jewish man, Brian Cohen (Graham Chapman) through a series of events that gets him mistaken as the Messiah. Also, even if the ham at Easter dinner is a little dry this year, just remember to “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”

"Easter Parade"





via GIPHY

This 1948 musical film starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland is a classic. Don (Astaire), a dancer whose partner goes solo, is convinced he can turn the next dancer he sees into a performer. He happens upon Hannah (Garland) and tries to teach her all the things he knows. It's the perfect old school nostalgia for your Easter Sunday.

"Jesus Christ Superstar"









via GIPHY

This 1970 rock opera has one of the best musical soundtracks, from “What’s the buzz?” to “I don’t know how to love him." The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot's, played by Carl Anderson. You can also watch John Legend's version from the NBC live performance of the musical in 2018, if you so choose. Just know that Ted Neely’s Jesus is a bit hard to beat.

"Steel Magnolias "





via GIPHY

Who doesn’t love a good chick flick with Sally Fields, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts? This southern story of friends, M'Lynn (Fields), her daughter Shelby (Roberts), Truvy (Parton) and aspiring beautician Annelle (Darryl Hannah). This movie is much softer and should be watched with a box of Kleenex and preferably as much as Easter candy as you can get your hands on. While this isn't a conventional Easter movie, it does end with a very special Easter egg hunt.

"Annie Hall"

via GIPHY

The movie that broke the fourth wall gave us a very classic Easter dinner scene. The movie follows the relationship between comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) and Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). The awkward family dinner is perfect for anyone who isn't ready for Easter dinner this weekend.

"Mallrats"

via GIPHY

This New Jersey set film follows friends T.J. (Jeremy London) and Brodie (Jason Lee) to the mall after breaking up with their girlfriends. So, what does this have to do with Easter? Nothing except for the fact it's perfect if you hate Easter bunny. Let's just say there's a special scene where the Easter Bunny may or may not get what's coming to him.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.