Beyond the Blue: Steve Stanulis's Rise as an Award-Winning Director & Producer

Steve Stanulis, the dynamic CEO of Stanulis Films, has carved out a prestigious niche in the entertainment world, drawing from his diverse experiences as an award-winning actor, producer, director, and author. His autobiography, "Sex & the Shield," captivates with tales from his days as an NYPD officer and Chippendale dancer to providing security for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West during high-profile events like West's infamous SNL incident, Fashion Week, and the Met Gala.

Today, Stanulis continues to channel his relentless drive into developing groundbreaking projects, captivating critics and audiences alike. With a history of accolades and a keen eye for excellence, Steve moves through 2024 with a vision, ensuring that Stanulis Films' upcoming endeavors will not only meet the high bar but also set new industry standards.

The Evolution of Steve Stanulis

Hailing from Staten Island, Steve Stanulis' professional trajectory reads like an odyssey of determination and versatile talent. Trading his police badge for a security uniform post-injury, Stanulis' detour opened avenues onto the star-studded paths of Hollywood, safeguarding A-list celebrities. Nonetheless, his ambitions didn't end there as he soon found his calling under the spotlight and behind the camera, showcasing his artistic flair in films and series such as "Great Kills" and contributing to the launch of the powerhouse brand Stanulis Films.

Stanulis Films: From Indie Roots to Oscar Buzz

Stanulis reflects on a career marked by ceaseless learning and adaptability. His narrative weaves through the pillars of law enforcement, security details, acting marathons, and production mastery, each phase enriched by the wisdom of mentors, the camaraderie of collaborators, and, above all, his resilience to evolve within the vortex of entertainment.

Stanulis Films has made waves from the Venice International Film Festival to potential Oscar nods with its remarkable lineup. The hit series "Great Kills" captivates audiences with its quirky protagonist, Thomas Lynch, and the distinctive mockumentary flair Steve Stanulis brings alongside co-star Eric Roberts. This show's rise in popularity previews an eagerly awaited second season, showcasing Stanulis' skill in producing quality content that resonates with viewers.

"Monica," another Stanulis Films gem, bridges emotive storytelling with the universal theme of familial ties. Since its debut, it has been lauded with a Spirit Award nomination and Oscar whispers, testifying to the film's impact on both critics and audiences alike. Steve Stanulis shares his heartfelt appreciation for this recognition, attributing the success to the passionate endeavors of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, the early Stanulis Films production, "Long Shot Louie," is gearing up for its theatrical release, allowing audiences to revisit or discover the story that put Stanulis on the cinematic map.

The Drive Behind Family-First Success

Steve Stanulis' path to success was paved with the challenges of his father's emotional absence and a lack of support, which fueled his determination. He learned early on to depend on himself, "I became my own pillar because I had to. There was no fallback, no safety net," says Stanulis. Despite hurdles that could have derailed his aspirations, he stood firm, letting a family-oriented perspective guide his decisions.

Now a doting father of three, Steve carefully selects his next steps, aiming to reach personal milestones and encourage his children to dream ambitiously and be open to life's myriad opportunities.

Looking Forward: From Screen to Stream

Steve Stanulis’s odyssey in entertainment has been a source of inspiration. His recent tour de force in the 2023 TV series 'Great Kills' has captured critical and popular acclaim, augmenting his decorated career of award-laden projects like 'Monica' and '15 Days with Kanye'. Emblematic of his creed, "If you dream, dream out loud," Steve's devotion has also expanded beyond cinema. Today, Steve ventured into podcasting with 'Screw The Clout'—a series that bears the signature Stanulis flair. In partnership with Bleav, this audio traverses all major streaming platforms, offering listeners a riveting glimpse into the facets of showbiz and beyond.

Marrying this with his launch of Steve Stanulis Coaching, Steve channels lessons from his rich law enforcement tenure and his Hollywood ascent to empower others with the methodologies essential for triumph. The goal? To offer others unprecedented access to a mentor who personifies experience—a maestro who knows the ropes and has also walked them.

