More Health:

August 05, 2019

Vegan bacon and steak alternatives coming soon from Beyond Meat?

Report says your favorite meats are in development – without all of the bad cholesterol

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Vegan
beyond meat bacon steak Nicolas Postiglioni/Pexels

People are moving away from a meat-filled diet.

It’s hard to define the stronger force is in the push for more meatless meat options — is it the popularity of veganism, or the increased awareness surrounding the negative effects of meat consumption on both the planet and personal health.

Regardless, these meat-free alternatives have been popping up since 2018 when it was dubbed one of the top wellness trends of the year, and one projected to continue.

Beyond Meat, a plant-based company leading the charge in meat substitutions ranging from sausage to burgers and even ground “beef,” is said to be working on vegan versions of bacon and steak, CBS Philly reports.

RELATED READ: Introducing the newest meat-free meat product on the market

There’s no coincidence that the forthcoming alternative meat products also happen to include some of the most popular “real” meat varieties, which can be the most difficult to replicate with plant matter.

Despite the reports, Beyond spokeswoman Allison Aronoff told CNBC vaguely that the company plans to “innovate any product in the meat case,” suggesting there’s no urgency in announcing the developing meat-free products. 

Additionally, it was announced last week that Dunkin’ and Beyond are teaming up for a Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich that will debut at Dunkin’ locations in Manhattan, CNBC adds.

There are a number of health benefits to consuming a vegan diet, one that is bereft of all animal byproducts (even honey!), including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, improved kidney function, cancer protection, and lower risk of heart disease, according to Healthline.

On the flip side, red meat like steak and bacon — which is processed, making it even worse — is known to be detrimental to health in some cases

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Vegan United States Bacon Meat Steaks

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies could face unforeseen consequences for demoting Maikel Franco
Maikel-Franco-Phillies_031819_usat

Investigations

Bucks County man charged for alleged threats against Temple University
Bucks County man allegedly threatens Temple

Health News

If you smoke pot, your anesthesiologist needs to know
Anesthesia Sedation Surgery 04172019

Eagles

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll
080519SidneyJones

Politics

Alejandro Bedoya calls for Congress to 'end gun violence' at Philadelphia Union game
Alejandro Bedoya gun reform

Food & Drink

Join WMMR's Preston & Steve at White Dog Cafe for third Dining Out for the Dogs
Dining Out for the Dogs at White Dog Cafe

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved