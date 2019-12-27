More Events:

December 27, 2019

Bibou 'classics' dinner will recreate dishes from restaurant's original menu

Enjoy the French fare Chef Pierre Calmels had created for the bistro when it opened in 2009

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bibou is hosting a 'classics' dinner, serving dishes from when the restaurant opened in 2009.

Chef Pierre Calmels of Bibou is hosting a "classics" dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 8, serving dishes featured on the French restaurant's original menu from when it opened in 2009.

Today, Bibou in Bella Vista offers a seven-course tasting menu, but back then, everything was à la carte.

RELATED: Dry January doesn't mean you can't go out; these Philly bars have non-alcoholic drinks on their menus

The cost of the special dinner is $80 per person and reservations are required through OpenTable, or by calling (215) 965-8290. There will be two seatings: between 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Dinner will begin with an amuse-bouche, followed by a choice of appetizer. Options are escargot, pâté en croûte or an endive salad. Additional appetizer specials also are available, including duck hearts with maitake mushrooms and a foie gras duo, for an extra $10.

Then for the main course, guests can choose between quenelle, lamb New York strip or seared sea bass. There will be two specials, as well: bone marrow with fingerling potatoes and watercress and braised pig foot stuffed with foie gras and lentils. Those interested in the bone marrow need to pre-order when making a reservation.

As for dessert, the choices will be Floating Island made with goat milk crème anglaise and almond praline; Mimi's Chocolate Cake, with caramel sauce; and crème brulée.

Guests also can order three cheeses for an extra $14 to enjoy during their meal.

Bibou is a family-run BYOB that's open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Classics Dinner

Wednesday, Jan. 8
$80 per person
Bibou
1009 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

