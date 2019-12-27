Bibou 'classics' dinner will recreate dishes from restaurant's original menu

Chef Pierre Calmels of Bibou is hosting a "classics" dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 8, serving dishes featured on the French restaurant's original menu from when it opened in 2009.

Today, Bibou in Bella Vista offers a seven-course tasting menu, but back then, everything was à la carte.

The cost of the special dinner is $80 per person and reservations are required through OpenTable, or by calling (215) 965-8290. There will be two seatings: between 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Dinner will begin with an amuse-bouche, followed by a choice of appetizer. Options are escargot, pâté en croûte or an endive salad. Additional appetizer specials also are available, including duck hearts with maitake mushrooms and a foie gras duo, for an extra $10.

Then for the main course, guests can choose between quenelle, lamb New York strip or seared sea bass. There will be two specials, as well: bone marrow with fingerling potatoes and watercress and braised pig foot stuffed with foie gras and lentils. Those interested in the bone marrow need to pre-order when making a reservation.

As for dessert, the choices will be Floating Island made with goat milk crème anglaise and almond praline; Mimi's Chocolate Cake, with caramel sauce; and crème brulée.

Guests also can order three cheeses for an extra $14 to enjoy during their meal.

Bibou is a family-run BYOB that's open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Classics Dinner

Wednesday, Jan. 8

$80 per person

Bibou

1009 S. 8th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



