Dry January doesn't mean you can't go out; these Philly bars have non-alcoholic drinks on their menus

December 26, 2019
After holiday parties and New Year's Eve, you may want to take a break from drinking to recharge and kick off the new year on a healthier note.
Many embrace that mindset and abstain from alcohol for Dry January.
Giving up booze for a month doesn't mean you can't go out, though. Local bars are offering creative non-alcoholic drinks through Jan. 31.
Location: 111 S. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Art in the Age, a boutique selling organic spirits, is serving two fancy drinks for Dry January. Guests can sip on the Old Fabrication ($12), made with Bittermilk No.1 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned cocktail mixer, chilled Lapsang Souchong tea, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Bitter Housewife Old Fashioned Bitters and orange blossom water mist.
The other booze-free drink is the No-groni ($8). It's made with Bittermilk No.5 Charred Grapefruit Tonic syrup, hibiscus and gentian infusion, orange peel ginger tea, seltzer, Scrappy's Cardamom Bitters and Dashfire Bay Leaf Bitters.
Location: 116 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Location: 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
At the Southern-inspired restaurant, guests can get a Southern staple, hummingbird cake, in liquid form. The Hummingbird Soda ($6) includes hummingbird shrub, lemon juice and simple syrup made with pineapples and bananas in sugar with vanilla beans, nutmeg and cloves.
Location: 1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
Guests can order two Dry January cocktails, both $6, at the recently renovated bar. The Sits Easy is made with chamomile tea, coconut nectar, orange and lemon, while the Funky Fresh Kombucha is made with gritty turmeric, honey and ginger.
For beer lovers looking to cut back on alcohol, they can sip on the 70-calorie, non-alcoholic Run Wild IPA ($4.50) from Athletic Brewing Co.
Location: 937 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Through January, the restaurant and bar in Rittenhouse is offering the Like a Virgin ($11), a mocktail made with chamomile-infused Seedlip Spice 94 non-alcoholic spirit, Fusion Verjus Blanc (white grape juice), raspberry simple syrup, lemon juice and an egg white.
Location: 121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.