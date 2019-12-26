Dry January doesn't mean you can't go out; these Philly bars have non-alcoholic drinks on their menus

After holiday parties and New Year's Eve, you may want to take a break from drinking to recharge and kick off the new year on a healthier note.

Many embrace that mindset and abstain from alcohol for Dry January.

Giving up booze for a month doesn't mean you can't go out, though. Local bars are offering creative non-alcoholic drinks through Jan. 31.

The Bar by Bluebird Distilling at The Bourse



lime juice, cinnamon simple syrup, mint and Angostura (bitters), as well as the Hare of the Rabbit ($6), made with carrot shrub, lemon juice and Demerara sugar.

Located in the Old City food hall, The Bar by Bluebird Distilling is offering two alcohol-free cocktails this January. There's the Morning Dew ($6) with

Location: 111 S. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Art in the Age

Art in the Age, a boutique selling organic spirits, is serving two fancy drinks for Dry January. Guests can sip on the Old Fabrication ($12), made with Bittermilk No.1 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned cocktail mixer, chilled Lapsang Souchong tea, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Bitter Housewife Old Fashioned Bitters and orange blossom water mist.

The other booze-free drink is the No-groni ($8). It's made with Bittermilk No.5 Charred Grapefruit Tonic syrup, hibiscus and gentian infusion, orange peel ginger tea, seltzer, Scrappy's Cardamom Bitters and Dashfire Bay Leaf Bitters.

Location: 116 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Royal Boucherie



Chef Nick Elmi, "Top Chef" winner, is offering an Instagram-worthy nonalcoholic drink for the month. The Lavender Bowtie ($6) has a purple hue from butterfly pea powder – one of the trendiest ingredients at the moment – and also is made with grapefruit and soda.

Location: 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Rex 1516

At the Southern-inspired restaurant, guests can get a Southern staple, hummingbird cake, in liquid form. The Hummingbird Soda ($6) includes hummingbird shrub, lemon juice and simple syrup made with pineapples and bananas in sugar with vanilla beans, nutmeg and cloves.

Location: 1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Royal Tavern

Guests can order two Dry January cocktails, both $6, at the recently renovated bar. The Sits Easy is made with chamomile tea, coconut nectar, orange and lemon, while the Funky Fresh Kombucha is made with gritty turmeric, honey and ginger.

For beer lovers looking to cut back on alcohol, they can sip on the 70-calorie, non-alcoholic Run Wild IPA ($4.50) from Athletic Brewing Co.

Location: 937 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Square 1682

Through January, the restaurant and bar in Rittenhouse is offering the Like a Virgin ($11), a mocktail made with chamomile-infused Seedlip Spice 94 non-alcoholic spirit, Fusion Verjus Blanc (white grape juice), raspberry simple syrup, lemon juice and an egg white.

Location: 121 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

