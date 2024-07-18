Bicyclist fatally struck by car in crash near Rittenhouse Square

A 30-year-old woman was fatally struck by a car while riding her bicycle near Rittenhouse Square Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. at the 1800 block of Spruce Street. Police say that a "blue 2018 vehicle" driven by a 68-year-old man traveling westbound collided with the bicyclist, who was on the designated bike lane riding westbound.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, flew at least 20 feet off her bike after being struck. She sustained severe head trauma. Medics transported her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

Authorities have not identified either the bicyclist or the driver, who was also taken to Jefferson. The driver has not been charged at this time. A photo of the aftermath on Reddit shows at least two other cars damaged from the crash.

Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia called Wednesday "a sad and horrific day for pedestrians and bicyclists in Philadelphia" on X, formerly Twitter.

The advocacy group also cited an incident that happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Frankford and East Allegheny avenues where a black Toyota sedan fatally struck a pedestrian standing at the corner.

Another bike advocacy group, Philly Bike Action, had originally planned a "Bike Lane Party" at Spruce and 17th streets on Sunday, July 21. Due to the fatal crash on Wednesday, the party will now be a vigil, according to a social media post from the group.

Philadelphia is part of Vision Zero, an initiative dedicated to ending all traffic fatalities by 2030. But local bicycle advocates have criticized Mayor Cherelle Parker for decreasing funds for Vision Zero projects by about 60% in the city's latest budget, despite her public commitment to the initiative in March.