Bierhaul Farmhouse to open an indoor beer garden in West Chester

Bierhaul Farmhouse, the European-style bar and restaurant in Thornton, Delaware County, plans to open an indoor beer garden in West Chester that brings together a mix of European and American influences.

The new Chester County location, less than 10 miles from the original and to be named Bierhaul Townhouse, is expected to open on March 7 inside the former home of the Split Rail Tavern at 15 N. Walnut St., the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. It will include an indoor beer garden upstairs and a bar downstairs, with regular events and live music on weekends.

Bierhaul Townhouse will have indoor seating for 200 people and an outdoor seating area that will be open from April through October. The bar will have 22 beers on tap, plus a selection of domestic and imported cans and bottles

The beer list primarily will include lagers and pilsners. The menu will offer comfort foods like pork schnitzel, wagyu shepherd's pie and charcuterie boards.

The rustic Thornton location opened in October 2022 in a 17th century fieldstone building that formerly operated as the Stables of Yellow House and the Place One Restaurant & Country Inn. Owner James Mullally and restaurateur Loic Barnieu said they wanted to capture the lively experiences of their European upbringings in a family-friendly setting that features an outdoor beer garden and a 150-seat bar and restaurant indoors.

The owners are in the process of converting the fourth and fifth floors of the Thornton location into a five-room hotel. The timeline for that project has not yet been revealed.