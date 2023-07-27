More Events:

July 27, 2023

World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month

The attraction, opening on Aug. 18, features an obstacle course and space-themed 'wonderland' with aliens and moon craters

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Navy Yard
Big Bounce America Provided Image/The Big Bounce America Tour

The world's largest bounce house is coming to the Navy Yard next month as part of a four-week tour. The attraction also features a sports arena, obstacle course and space-themed inflatables.

The Navy Yard is about to become a lot more fun on August and September weekends as a touring attraction featuring the world's largest bounce house arrives in Philadelphia. 

The Big Bounce America tour will take over Mustin Fairgrounds and Shelby Field at the Navy Yard each weekend from Aug. 18 through Sept. 10. The main attraction is the world's largest bounce house, a 31-foot-tall inflatable covering 16,000 square feet of space. Guests will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops inside, along with a host of colorful characters. In the center of the bounce house, a small stage will be set up and a DJ will play music, host competitions and give out prizes. 

MORE: Gritty 5K run returns this October; registration is now open

Near the bounce house is Sport Slam, an inflatable sports arena with goals, hoops, balls and nets. The area is separated into zones, including some for climbing and a space where families can compete against one another. 

Visitors can also enjoy The Giant, a 900-foot-long Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course with more than 50 different obstacles between the starting line and the grand finale slide. It's free to complete the course on your own or to compete against family and friends. 

In airSPACE, a space-themed "wonderland" filled with aliens and and spaceships, guests can walk across moon craters, use a five-lane slide and jump into one of three ball pits. Young children must be accompanied by adults.

Timed tickets for children, teens and adults are available now. Tickets begin at $22 for toddlers, $35 for children and teens and $45 for adults. For more information about food and drink options at the Navy Yard, check out its website

The Big Bounce America: Philadelphia

Aug. 18-Sept. 10, 2023
Times vary | Tickets $22-$45
Navy Yard's Mustin Fairgrounds
4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Navy Yard Philadelphia Summer Teenagers Attractions Kids Navy Yard Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?

Just In

Must Read

Government

Wildwood considers one-hour earlier curfew to solve problem of rowdy teens
Wildwood Teen Curfew

Sponsored

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties
Limited - Danville Aerial

Eagles

Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Super Bowl loss: 'We've moved on'
072623 Eagles Practice Jalen Hurts 2

TV

'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch' renewed for a second season on Netflix
Goldin season 2

Weekend

Butterflies, beer and Shakespeare in the park: Your weekend guide to things to do
Butterfly weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved