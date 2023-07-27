World's largest bounce house comes to the Navy Yard next month

The Navy Yard is about to become a lot more fun on August and September weekends as a touring attraction featuring the world's largest bounce house arrives in Philadelphia.

The Big Bounce America tour will take over Mustin Fairgrounds and Shelby Field at the Navy Yard each weekend from Aug. 18 through Sept. 10. The main attraction is the world's largest bounce house, a 31-foot-tall inflatable covering 16,000 square feet of space. Guests will find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops inside, along with a host of colorful characters. In the center of the bounce house, a small stage will be set up and a DJ will play music, host competitions and give out prizes.

Near the bounce house is Sport Slam, an inflatable sports arena with goals, hoops, balls and nets. The area is separated into zones, including some for climbing and a space where families can compete against one another.



Visitors can also enjoy The Giant, a 900-foot-long Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course with more than 50 different obstacles between the starting line and the grand finale slide. It's free to complete the course on your own or to compete against family and friends.

In airSPACE, a space-themed "wonderland" filled with aliens and and spaceships, guests can walk across moon craters, use a five-lane slide and jump into one of three ball pits. Young children must be accompanied by adults.

Timed tickets for children, teens and adults are available now. Tickets begin at $22 for toddlers, $35 for children and teens and $45 for adults. For more information about food and drink options at the Navy Yard, check out its website.

Aug. 18-Sept. 10, 2023

Times vary | Tickets $22-$45

Navy Yard's Mustin Fairgrounds

4500 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19112