More News:

August 09, 2024

Rittenhouse church ends bike-lane parking on Sundays after weeks of protests

Tenth Presbyterian has withdrawn a permit that allowed people to leave their cars in the bicycle lanes on Spruce and Pine streets during its services. An advocacy group has called off future demonstrations.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Demonstrations Bike Lanes
Bike lanes Spruce Provided Image/Philly Bike Action

Tenth Presbyterian Church in Rittenhouse has withdrawn permits that allowed people to park in the bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets during its Sunday services. The move came after weeks of protests, like the one shown above, from bicycle advocates.

People attending Tenth Presbyterian Church in Rittenhouse no longer can park in the bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets on Sundays. 

The city previously granted parking permits to Tenth Presbyterian and other houses of worship that allowed cars to be parked on bike lanes during their services. On Wednesday, the church withdrew the Spruce and Pine Street bike lanes from its parking permit following several weeks of negotiations with the bicycle advocacy group Philly bike Action. The change frees up bike lanes on six blocks on Sundays.

MORE: Man stabbed on Market-Frankford Line train by woman who was mad that he was smoking, SEPTA officials say

In April, Philly Bike Action began holding "bike lane parties" on Spruce Street on Sundays to prevent churchgoers from parking in the bike lanes.

"Our family-friendly demonstrations drew a lot of support from the general public," Philly Bike Action Vice Chairperson Jessie Amadio said. "Residents of Spruce and Pine Street were cheering us on from their windows and bringing us water bottles."

Though other houses of worship also have permits that allow people to park in bike lanes, Philly Bike Action centered its demonstrations outside Tenth Presbyterian, because Spruce and Pine streets are a crucial route for bicyclists and the church has more permitted parking in those lanes than other nearby institutions. 

In May, Tenth Presbyterian's Elder Board began meeting with representatives from Philly Bike Action, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and other interested parties to discuss parking alternatives. 

Three other institutions near Spruce or Pine Streets – Saint Peter's Church and Old Saint Joseph's Church in Society, and the Philadelphia Ethical Society on Rittenhouse Square – had withdrawn their bike lane parking permits by January.

The death of Dr. Barbara Friedes, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia resident who was fatally struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding her bicyle on Spruce Street in mid-July, spurred protests demanding the city protect bike lanes with concrete barriers. At the end of July, Old Pine Street Presbyterian Church in Society Hill followed other places of worship in withdrawing its bike lane permits. 

Negotiations between Tenth Presbyterian and bike safety advocates continued through July as the church proposed permits with reduced hours while Philly Bike Action argued for ADA-accessible parking alternatives. Those negotiations ended this week with the church withdrawing its parking permit.

In a Facebook video, Tim Geiger, executive minister of Tenth Presbyterian, said the church is asking the city to approve a new parking permit that would expand parking options on the numbered streets near Tenth Presbyterian and add parking options on Lombard and Locusts streets. 

"Under the new proposal, we hope to wind up with more on-street parking capacity than we had under the current permit," Geiger said, adding that the city's Streets Department is working to expedite the new proposal. Geiger said the new permit is expected to be in place starting Sunday, Aug. 18. 

This Sunday, the church is asking people to park at the Penn South Street Garage, with 17th Street reserved for people with low mobility or disabilities.

Amadio said Philly Bike Action is still in talks with Society Hill Synagogue and Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel Synagogue in Rittenhouse over their parking permits. But the advocacy group is ending its bike lane parties until further notice.

"We're waiting on the city to propose concrete safety upgrades following Dr. Friedes's death," Amadio said. "Thanks to the (Tenth Presbyterian) Church's decision to stop parking in the bike lanes, the path to implementing concrete protection is clearer than ever."

A petition for permanent concrete barriers for bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets has amassed nearly 5,000 signatures, with a deadline of Aug. 13. Philly Bike Action and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia plan to deliver the petition to the office of City Council President Kenyatta Johnson on Aug. 15.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Demonstrations Bike Lanes Philadelphia Spruce Street Pine Street Protests Bicycles Churches

Videos

Featured

Limited - Weather proof wows

New Jersey in any-weather fun: it's one indoor wow after another
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Golf cart used to simulate drunk driving veers off course at Wildwood police event, injuring 5
Wildwood Golf Cart

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

Teen mental health is improving, but there is still progress to be made, CDC report shows
teen mental health cdc

Music

Springsteen makes surprise appearance at Zach Bryan concert
Zach Bryan Bruce Springsteen concert

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Weekend

Things to do in Philly this weekend: Bug Fest and a pierogi festival
Weekend guide pierogi

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved