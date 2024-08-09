Man stabbed on Market-Frankford Line train by woman who was mad that he was smoking, SEPTA officials say

A woman stabbed a man on a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during a physical altercation that stemmed from her complaints about him smoking, SEPTA officials said.

The stabbing took place on a westbound train near the El's Spring Garden Station just before 12:30 p.m., SEPTA officials said.

The argument turned physical when the man punched the woman in the face, officials said. The woman then stabbed the man in the arm and stomach.

The train operator called police, who responded to the stabbing at the station. The woman claimed she acted in self-defense, officials said.

The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed. Police have not released the names of the people involved in the altercation.

Since July, SEPTA has stepped up penalties for quality-of-life violations such as smoking, but officials have not said whether anyone received a citation in this case.