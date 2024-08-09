More News:

August 09, 2024

Man stabbed on Market-Frankford Line train by woman who was mad that he was smoking, SEPTA officials say

The woman claimed she acted in self-defense after she was punched during the argument, police say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
SEPTA smoking stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman stabbed a man on a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday after he punched her in the face when she complained about him smoking, SEPTA officials say. The woman told police she acted in self-defense.

A woman stabbed a man on a Market-Frankford Line train Thursday afternoon during a physical altercation that stemmed from her complaints about him smoking, SEPTA officials said. 

The stabbing took place on a westbound train near the El's Spring Garden Station just before 12:30 p.m., SEPTA officials said. 

MORE: Mark Dial, ex-police officer accused of killing Eddie Irizarry, out on bail after first-degree murder charge is dropped

The argument turned physical when the man punched the woman in the face, officials said. The woman then stabbed the man in the arm and stomach.

The train operator called police, who responded to the stabbing at the station. The woman claimed she acted in self-defense, officials said. 

The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman is cooperating with police and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed. Police have not released the names of the people involved in the altercation. 

Since July, SEPTA has stepped up penalties for quality-of-life violations such as smoking, but officials have not said whether anyone received a citation in this case. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Philadelphia Crime Market Frankford Line SEPTA Spring Garden

Videos

Featured

Limited - Weather proof wows

New Jersey in any-weather fun: it's one indoor wow after another
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Six men charged with smuggling drugs in speakers to Philly suburbs
Bucks County Drugs

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

Some children with recurrent wheezing need antivirals – not steroids, study finds
Wheezing Treatments Antivirals

Music

Lauryn Hill and Fugees cancel Philly concert, and other U.S. dates, days before tour kickoff
Lauryn Hill Fugees

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Performances

On stage in August: 'Mamma Mia!', 'Midsummer' and more
Mamma Mia theater

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved