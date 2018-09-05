Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing

Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist" on Monday.

This is the second time in four years that the star has been vandalized, and apparently, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident by reviewing security footage.

In April, Cosby, a Philadelphia native, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Dozens of accusers came forward during Constand's trial to make allegations against Cosby.

The star has since been cleaned up.

Walk of Fame stars are pretty frequently targeted. President Donald Trump's star was smashed to pieces with a pickax in July. Michael Jackson's was spray painted. A hammer roughed up Bob Marley's, and a question mark was placed next to Mariah Carey's after that one terrible New Year's Eve performance, just to name a few.

Christian Monterrosa//Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK July 25, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; A construction worker rolls caution tape around the star of President Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before replacing it.

As is the case with most star vandalizations, crews usually come in right away to clean it up — and in the president's case, completely re-install it.



But some are wondering, why not just remove Cosby's star completely?

In May, Cosby was expelled from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Academy Awards.

And later this month, on Sept. 24, Cosby's sentencing hearing will begin. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Montgomery County judge if they could present multiple witnesses who Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted to testify during the hearing.

The judge is also expected to hear arguments on whether to accept a recommendation to classify Cosby as a sexually violent predator.

