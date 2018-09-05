More Culture:

September 05, 2018

Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing

'Serial rapist' was scribbled over the star on Monday

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Sthanlee B. Mirador/USA TODAY

Bill Cosby Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, July 15, 2015.

Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist" on Monday. 

This is the second time in four years that the star has been vandalized, and apparently, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident by reviewing security footage. 

RELATED: Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star multiplies at the hand of sticker artist

In April, Cosby, a Philadelphia native, was found guilty of sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Dozens of accusers came forward during Constand's trial to make allegations against Cosby.

The star has since been cleaned up.

Walk of Fame stars are pretty frequently targeted. President Donald Trump's star was smashed to pieces with a pickax in July. Michael Jackson's was spray painted. A hammer roughed up Bob Marley's, and a question mark was placed next to Mariah Carey's after that one terrible New Year's Eve performance, just to name a few.

Donald Trump starChristian Monterrosa//Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

July 25, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; A construction worker rolls caution tape around the star of President Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before replacing it.


As is the case with most star vandalizations, crews usually come in right away to clean it up — and in the president's case, completely re-install it. 

But some are wondering, why not just remove Cosby's star completely?

In May, Cosby was expelled from The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Academy Awards.

And later this month, on Sept. 24, Cosby's sentencing hearing will begin. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Montgomery County judge if they could present multiple witnesses who Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted to testify during the hearing. 

The judge is also expected to hear arguments on whether to accept a recommendation to classify Cosby as a sexually violent predator.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Bill Cosby Philadelphia Hollywood Walk of Fame The Cosby Show Sexual Assaults

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

Food & Drink

West Coast chain Fatburger coming to Cherry Hill Mall
Fatburger

Illness

Stop eating Kellogg's Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Honey smacks salmonella

Lawsuits

$400,000 raised on GoFundMe for Philly homeless man is totally gone
Kate McClure Johnny

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Celebrities

Bill Cosby's Hollywood Hall of Fame star vandalized ahead of sentencing
Bill Cosby

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.