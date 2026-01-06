More Health:

January 06, 2026

The Philly region's blood supply dropped sharply at the holidays; here's how to donate

New Jersey has a shortage, and Southeastern Pennsylvania is on the 'cusp' of one, officials say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Blood Drives
Blood Shortage Red Cross Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations to replenish the supply in Southeastern Pennsylvania. New Jersey already has declared a blood shortage emergency and is asking for donors.

New Jersey officials declared a blood shortage emergency Tuesday, and the Philadelphia region is at risk of one.

"When a blood emergency is declared, it means our health care system faces real constraints right now in treating patients who need transfusions," acting New Jersey Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said in a news release.

MORE: At Trump's directive, CDC lowers amount of recommended vaccines for children

A combination of factors, including the winter holidays, inclement weather and an early and severe flu season, have led to a 40% decline in donations, according to New Jersey Blood Services, a network of organizations that collects and distributes blood and blood products in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. It has less than a two-day supply available for the 200 hospitals is serves

Blood donations typically decrease during the holidays and were down even more than expected in recent weeks, said Alana Mauger, spokesperson for American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"It would be fair to say we're on the cusp of a shortage, and trying not to go over it," Mauger said.

There have been more unfilled appointment slots and more people not showing up at appointments than usual at this time of year, Mauger said, but she did not have specific numbers.

Overall, blood donations have fallen about 40% over the past 20 years nationwide related to changes in communities, hospital protocols and lasting impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross says.

"Blood is needed every single day for trauma care, surgeries, cancer treatment, and chronic conditions, and there is no substitute when donations fall short," Jeannie Mascolino, vice president of blood operations at New Jersey Blood Services, said in the news release.

Whole blood donations, used for trauma patients at hospitals and during surgeries, can be refrigerated for 21 to 35 days. Donated platelets, used during cancer treatments, organ transplants and surgeries, only can be stored for up to five days, the Red Cross says.

To be eligible to donate, people must be at least 16, weigh at least 116 pounds and be in good health and feeling well. People who meet these criteria can typically donate blood every 56 days, up to six times a year.

"(M)ost people say the reason they haven't given blood is because they were never asked to give blood, so I always like to say, 'Consider this an ask,'" Mauger said.

Interested donors can find the nearest blood drives by visiting the Red Cross website and entering their ZIP codes. People also can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, which notifies donors when — and where — their donations are used. 

New Jersey officials encourage people to visit walk-in blood collection centers and to consider becoming regular donors.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Blood Drives Philadelphia American Red Cross New Jersey

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan
Purchased - woman standing by christmas tree with decoration tired

How to keep holiday stress in check this season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA completes trolley tunnel repairs, aims to reopen this month

Trolley tunnel reopening

Art

9/9: Attend a surreal after-hours event at the Art Museum

Surrealism at Philadelphia Art Museum

Adult Health

Weight-loss drug Wegovy now available as a daily pill, sparing users weekly shots

Wegovy Pill Form

Food & Drink

At Post Haste, diners can choose what to pay on Sundays

post haste pay what you can

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week brings $45 prix fixe dinners this month

RestaurantWeek-Steve Legato

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved