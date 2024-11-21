Sen. Bob Casey concedes to Republican Dave McCormick amid recount, ending bid for fourth term

Sen. Bob Casey conceded to Dave McCormick on Thursday evening, saying in a video posted on X that he had called his Republican challenger to congratulate him more than two weeks after Election Day and a day after a statewide recount had been triggered.

After the Associated Press called Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate for McCormick on Nov. 7, an automatic recount went into effect under state law because the margin between McCormick and Casey was less than 0.5%. As the deadline for Casey to waive his right to a recount passed, election officials began tallying the votes again Wednesday.

MORE: City Council to hold hearings ahead of Trump's inauguration to develop plan to protect marginalized groups

McCormick led by about 16,000 votes out of almost 7 million ballots counted as of Thursday, the Associated Press said.

"As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last," Casey said.

Earlier in the week, Casey's bid for a fourth term took a blow when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots which had been invalidated because of incorrect dates would not be allowed to be counted.

Republicans had already regained control of the U.S. Senate and this concession solidified a 53-47 majority next year in the upper chamber.

"I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day," said McCormick, who extended his gratitude for his opponent's decades-long service.

Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, praised Casey as a mentor and advocate for Pennsylvania residents.

"This hits me," Fetterman said in a statement released shortly after Casey conceded. He added that "Bob Casey was, is, and always will be Pennsylvania's best senator."