November 21, 2024

Sen. Bob Casey concedes to Republican Dave McCormick amid recount, ending bid for fourth term

The victory solidifies the GOP will hold a 53-47 majority next year in the upper chamber.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Casey concedes McCormick Jack Gruber/USA TODAY

Sen. Bob Casey conceded Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election to Republican Dave McCormick, above, on Thursday, a day after the state began recounting the ballots cast in the election held earlier in November.

Sen. Bob Casey conceded to Dave McCormick on Thursday evening, saying in a video posted on X that he had called his Republican challenger to congratulate him more than two weeks after Election Day and a day after a statewide recount had been triggered. 

After the Associated Press called Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate for McCormick on Nov. 7, an automatic recount went into effect under state law because the margin between McCormick and Casey was less than 0.5%. As the deadline for Casey to waive his right to a recount passed, election officials began tallying the votes again Wednesday. 

MORE: City Council to hold hearings ahead of Trump's inauguration to develop plan to protect marginalized groups

McCormick led by about 16,000 votes out of almost 7 million ballots counted as of Thursday, the Associated Press said

"As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last," Casey said.

Earlier in the week, Casey's bid for a fourth term took a blow when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots which had been invalidated because of incorrect dates would not be allowed to be counted. 

Republicans had already regained control of the U.S. Senate and this concession solidified a 53-47 majority next year in the upper chamber.

"I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day," said McCormick, who extended his gratitude for his opponent's decades-long service. 

Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022, praised Casey as a mentor and advocate for Pennsylvania residents. 

"This hits me," Fetterman said in a statement released shortly after Casey conceded. He added that "Bob Casey was, is, and always will be Pennsylvania's best senator."

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.

U.S. Senate Election | Pennsylvania

