November 21, 2024

City Council to hold hearings ahead of Trump's inauguration to develop plan to protect marginalized groups

As federal policy changes loom, Councilmember Rue Landau sets the goal for Philly to be a 'safe haven and beacon of inclusivity.'

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
With President-elect Donald Trump pushing to end some protections for immigrants and LGBTQ+ people, City Council voted to hold preparedness hearings in January.

Philadelphia will hold hearings as leaders race to build safeguards for marginalized groups ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. 

Councilmember Rue Landau (D-At-large) introduced a resolution Thursday, which was passed unanimously, authorizing the Committee on Law and Government to hold meetings for establishing protections for immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive health care. 

The hearings will be held next year before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 and will include city officials, community leaders and advocacy groups. In a statement, Landau's office said the meetings will assess the city's policies and resources, note any potential vulnerabilities, and develop strategies for at-risk populations with a goal of making the city a "safe haven and beacon of inclusivity." 

"We are built today from the efforts and advocacy of marginalized groups, and we need to protect our neighbors," Landau said. "We must ensure every Philadelphian can live without fear; every Philadelphian matters here." 

The city faces a sharp turn at the federal level on policies for marginalized residents, some of which go against local protections. Trump has expressed plans to end gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth and use the U.S. military for mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. On social media, he said he would veto a federal abortion ban, however he could implement health care policies around funding and surveillance that make access more difficult. 

In her first comments after the election, Mayor Cherelle Parker was asked about Trump's proposal to ban sanctuary cities, which are localities such as Philadelphia that set their own immigration rules against federal policy. Her only answer was calling on her much-used slogan. 

"We are very, very focused and will continue to be focused on making good on our commitment, and I know you all can complete the sentence with me, and that is to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest, big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity for all, and nothing gets in the way of that," she said. 

In Thursday's meeting, Landau said the resolution is a call to action rallying council against incoming policy changes. 

"Philadelphia can and should continue to be a safe, welcoming and affirming city for all, especially as we prepare for the potential challenges ahead in the next presidential administration," Landau said.   

michaela@phillyvoice.com

