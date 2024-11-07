In first post-election comments, Mayor Cherelle Parker says she's committed to transparency

In Mayor Cherelle Parker's first comments since Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election, the Democrat said she doesn't know if her relationship with the imminent Republican-controlled federal government will change. But regardless, she said she's more committed to "empowering the tool of transparency."

Parker, who endorsed Harris in July, stood with most of her administration as she made her speech outside City Hall on Thursday.

"Right now I am laser-focused on what's in front of us as reality sort of sets in and we get prepared for what a new federal administration will look like under the Trump administration," Parker said. "Let's let Philadelphia stay focused on doing what Philadelphia is supposed to do."

Despite furious campaigning, Harris received fewer percentage of votes in the city than President Joe Biden in 2020 (78.7% to 81.4%). Republicans also won in races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. Tuesday's election left many with questions about Philadelphia's political power, with some finger-pointing about who's responsible and whether more could have been done.

Parker, whose administration worked closely with Biden and Harris, is now tasked with providing answers about possible cuts in federal funding, a looming SEPTA strike and how she will work with Trump. According to her, Philadelphia has received $1 billion from Biden and Harris for a number of causes.

She did not have an answer on what her relationship with Trump will look like going forward, but she did have a plan for being transparent on how they will use federal funding. She said the Philly Stat 360 website will be "going live very soon" and show residents what money has come from the federal level and how it will be spent.

In September, Trump called on Congress to ban sanctuary cities, which are localities, including Philadelphia, that go against federal policies and set their own rules about immigration. When asked about how this stance would affect Philly, the mayor sidestepped the question by using her often-used slogan.

"We are very, very focused and will continue to be focused on making good on our commitment, and I know you all can complete the sentence with me, and that is to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest, big city in the nation with access to economic opportunity for all, and nothing gets in the way of that," she said.

As to how she'll work with the federal government, Parker called on her "kitchen cabinet" roundtable as an answer, saying she'll keep using intergovernmental cooperation to get things done. The appointed group includes more than two dozen Democrats from Philadelphia, Harrisburg and D.C., including U.S. Sen. John Fetterman and state Sen. Vincent Hughes.