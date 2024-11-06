Republicans sweep Pennsylvania attorney general, auditor and treasurer elections

As the state offered a win to Donald Trump in the presidential race, Republicans also took the lead in a number of statewide races in Pennsylvania.

The races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer all went to GOP candidates when the results were called at 3:18 a.m. by the Associated Press. The incumbent auditor general and treasurer ran to retain their roles, while the attorney general race had new-to-office contenders. All three positions serve four-year terms and have a two-term limit.

Pa attorney general: Dave Sunday

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is the state's new top prosecutor, overseeing public investigations including consumer protection, health care and civil rights. Sunday ran on a platform of public safety, violence reduction and fighting against drug addiction.

He succeeds Democrat Michelle Henry, who was appointed to the role of attorney general after Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's governor in 2022 but decided not to run for reelection.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa auditor general: Timothy DeFoor

The state's auditor general monitors spending, keeping an eye on inefficiencies, fraud and government programming. DeFoor defeated Malcolm Kenyatta, a member of the Pennsylvania House who represents Philadelphia in the 181st District. According to his campaign website, the incumbent candidate vowed to lower taxes, create jobs and improve the cost of living, particularly for families and seniors.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa treasurer: Stacy Garrity

The treasurer keeps track of the state's $150 billion in assets, managing investments, overseeing the finances of state agencies and receiving and depositing the state revenue. Garrity was elected in 2020 and ran on a platform of increasing transparency, lowering the cost of education and creating a tax-deductible retirement savings program.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.



