November 06, 2024

Republicans sweep Pennsylvania attorney general, auditor and treasurer elections

Dave Sunday, Stacy Garrity and Timothy DeFoor all emerged as victors when their race were called around 3 a.m.

By Michaela Althouse
Republican claimed victories in a number of Pennsylvania positions, on top of winning the presidency and gaining control of the U.S. Senate.

As the state offered a win to Donald Trump in the presidential race, Republicans also took the lead in a number of statewide races in Pennsylvania. 

The races for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer all went to GOP candidates when the results were called at 3:18 a.m. by the Associated Press. The incumbent auditor general and treasurer ran to retain their roles, while the attorney general race had new-to-office contenders. All three positions serve four-year terms and have a two-term limit. 

MORE: Donald Trump wins presidency, flipping Pa. on way back to White House

Pa attorney general: Dave Sunday 

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is the state's new top prosecutor, overseeing public investigations including consumer protection, health care and civil rights. Sunday ran on a platform of public safety, violence reduction and fighting against drug addiction. 

He succeeds Democrat Michelle Henry, who was appointed to the role of attorney general after Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's governor in 2022 but decided not to run for reelection.  

Pa auditor general: Timothy DeFoor

The state's auditor general monitors spending, keeping an eye on inefficiencies, fraud and government programming. DeFoor defeated Malcolm Kenyatta, a member of the Pennsylvania House who represents Philadelphia in the 181st District. According to his campaign website, the incumbent candidate vowed to lower taxes, create jobs and improve the cost of living, particularly for families and seniors.
Pa treasurer: Stacy Garrity

The treasurer keeps track of the state's $150 billion in assets, managing investments, overseeing the finances of state agencies and receiving and depositing the state revenue. Garrity was elected in 2020 and ran on a platform of increasing transparency, lowering the cost of education and creating a tax-deductible retirement savings program. 
Michaela Althouse
