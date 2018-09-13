Art in the Age offers an early toast to fall with Maplejack apple brandy

Are you one of the people already consuming pumpkin spice lattes?



If so, you may be interested in Art in the Age's slightly more adult way to toast (a week early) to the start of autumn. This week, the Old City boutique began selling Maplejack, an apple brandy from Quaker City Mercantile that mingles locally sourced maple syrup with New Hampshire apple brandy from Tamworth Distilling.

The brandy is perfect for those craving apple cider with a kick. The combination also brings out some of the brandy's natural sweetness, making for a suitable solo sipper or perfect for festive fall cocktails.



The batch is being sold in 375ml bottles at Art in the Age for $49.99. Only 113 bottles were made. The drink runs at 35ABV.

Art in the Age also has a couple cocktail recipe suggestions to try at home:

MAPLE JACK PUNCH

Ingredients:

2 oz. AITA Maple Jack

2 oz. apple cider

1 oz. maple syrup

1 oz. lemon juice lemon wedge garnish



Combine cider, Maplejack, and lemon juice in shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain into a glass. Top with maple syrup and garnish with lemon wedge.



MAPLE JACK SOUR

Ingredients:

2 oz. AITA Maple Jack

1 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. simple syrup

cherry and lemon (or lime) wedge garnish



Add all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain into glass filled with ice. Garnish with cherry.

