La Peg offering 'secret' menu during Fringe Festival

During this year's Fringe Festival, you can order from a "secret" menu at La Peg.

The restaurant, located in the FringeArts building in Old City, is offering a choice of one drink and one dish from the menu for a total of $12, through Sunday, Sept. 23.

The drinks and dishes included are:

• Fringe 75 – Gin with blackberry puree, lemon, simple syrup and sparkling wine

• Avocado Toast – Tequila with avocado, lime, thyme, agave and salt

• Powerful Punch – Powers whiskey with lemon juice, tea syrup and soda

• Jersey Burger – Five-ounce beef patty with American cheese, pork roll and fried egg on a Martin’s bun

• Sweet-and-Sour Wings – Eight wings with house-made sweet-and-sour wing sauce

• Veggie Fries – Fries topped with vegetarian chili, sour cream and chives

Normally, a drink-and-dish combo would be $20. To get the deal, guests must ask for the "secret" Fringe menu at La Peg's indoor bar and cocktail area.

It will be available during all hours of operation. La Peg is open through 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it stays open until 11:30 p.m.

While you don't have to visit a Fringe Festival performance to score the $12 special, you may want to check out some of the exciting theater, dance, comedy and performing arts shows happening across the city as part of the annual program.

Use this guide to find a performance that interests you.

