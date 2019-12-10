More Events:

December 10, 2019

The Bourse getting in holiday spirit with two-day event, 'Deck the Food Hall'

There will be pictures with Santa, a gingerbread decorating workshop and carolers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Family-Friendly
The Bourse Deck the Food Hall event Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce

The Bourse in Old City to present 'Deck the Food Hall' this weekend. Enjoy pictures with Santa, a gingerbread decorating workshop and carolers.

The Bourse, a food hall in Old City with a large selection of vendors, will present "Deck the Food Hall" this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, there will be festive fun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

RELATED: Step into a winter wonderland in new Photo Pop Philly exhibit at The Bourse | Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns

Guests can get their photo taken with Santa and the Grinch beginning at 11 a.m. on both dates. For a $20 donation to Morris Animal Refuge, guests will receive a 4-by-6 keepsake photo with each.

There will be a raffle benefiting the animal shelter, too. Up for grabs will be a basket full of goodies from food hall vendors.

Some of The Bourse vendors also will have specials for the event. Try the green Grinch wings ($10) from Grubhouse, the white chocolate peppermint tea latte ($4.95) from Kari’s Tea Bar and more.

On Saturday, Barry's Buns will host a gingerbread decorating workshop starting at 10 a.m. Make a huge gingerbread house ($75) or gingerbread cookie person ($30). The icing, candy, professional guidance and instruction is included. Those interested in participating should call (267) 521-2867 to reserve a spot.

In addition, at some point during the two-day event there will be a surprise caroling flash mob.

The Bourse, which is decorated with hanging ornaments and garland for the holiday season, is located on Independence Mall. All of the vendors, plus their hours, can be viewed on the food hall's website.

Deck the Food Hall

Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Family-Friendly Philadelphia Old City Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
121019CarsonWentz3

Investigations

Report: Family raises questions about father's role in shooting that killed Suhail Gillard
Suhail Aleem

Illness

Flu season is off to an early start, health officials say
Flu Season Widespread Pennsylvania

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 23, Giants 17
Zach-Ertz-TD_120919_usat

Awards Season

'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama
Irishman Golden Globes nominations

Holiday

Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns
Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved