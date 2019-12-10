The Bourse getting in holiday spirit with two-day event, 'Deck the Food Hall'

The Bourse, a food hall in Old City with a large selection of vendors, will present "Deck the Food Hall" this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, there will be festive fun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Guests can get their photo taken with Santa and the Grinch beginning at 11 a.m. on both dates. For a $20 donation to Morris Animal Refuge, guests will receive a 4-by-6 keepsake photo with each.

There will be a raffle benefiting the animal shelter, too. Up for grabs will be a basket full of goodies from food hall vendors.

Some of The Bourse vendors also will have specials for the event. Try the green Grinch wings ($10) from Grubhouse, the white chocolate peppermint tea latte ($4.95) from Kari’s Tea Bar and more.

On Saturday, Barry's Buns will host a gingerbread decorating workshop starting at 10 a.m. Make a huge gingerbread house ($75) or gingerbread cookie person ($30). The icing, candy, professional guidance and instruction is included. Those interested in participating should call (267) 521-2867 to reserve a spot.

In addition, at some point during the two-day event there will be a surprise caroling flash mob.



The Bourse, which is decorated with hanging ornaments and garland for the holiday season, is located on Independence Mall. All of the vendors, plus their hours, can be viewed on the food hall's website.

Deck the Food Hall

Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



