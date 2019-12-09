Polar Express Day at the Franklin Institute returns

The children's book "The Polar Express" by Chris Van Allsburg is a classic Christmas story that many parents read to their kids during the holiday season.

The story of a young boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole is so beloved that it was turned into a movie in 2004.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Franklin Institute will celebrate the timeless holiday tale during Polar Express Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be screenings of the movie, plus science activities related to trains, snowflakes and sleigh bells.



Children are invited to wear pajamas for the event, just like the kids in the book, to receive $2 off their general admission ticket.

Here are more details on the Polar Express Day activities:

• Guided experience aboard the Baldwin 60000 Locomotive in The Train Factory

• Two screenings of "The Polar Express" in the Franklin Theater

• Learn how trains move and the difference between steam and diesel trains

• Learn why no two snowflakes are alike

• Learn the harmonics of sleigh bells

Also while visiting the museum, kids can learn about the human brain, the science of sports, electricity, space and more. The current special exhibit at the museum is "Worst Case Scenario: Survival Experience," which includes a giant ball pit.

Saturday, Dec. 14

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Included with general admission

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



