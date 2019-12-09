More Events:

December 09, 2019

Square 1682 to show holiday movies and offer festive cocktails

Movies during the restaurant's 12 Days of Christmas event include 'Home Alone,' 'Elf' and 'Die Hard'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Square 1682's 12 Days of Christmas Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

During Square 1682's 12 Days of Christmas, watch holiday movies at the restaurant and enjoy festive cocktails.

Square 1682 is getting in the spirit of the season by featuring holiday movies paired with themed cocktails and complimentary truffle popcorn from Saturday, Dec. 14, through Wednesday, Dec. 25.

The movies will be screened at 7 p.m. in the lounge near the entrance to the restaurant. All cocktails will be $12.

RELATED: Tickets to screening of 'It's a Wonderful Life' are free with food donation | 'The Irishman' receives five Golden Globe nominations, including best drama

Movies include holiday staples such as "Home Alone" and "Elf." A full list of movies and their accompanying cocktails can be found below.

Dec. 14

Movie: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
Cocktail: The Blessing – spiked eggnog

Dec. 15

Movie: "Bad Santa"
Cocktail: The Dressing Room – shot and beer

Dec. 16

Movie: "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Cocktail: What's this? What's this? I can’t believe my eyes! – vodka, Kahlua, cream, charcoal 

Dec. 17

Movie: "Elf"
Cocktail: Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins – brandy, crème de cacao, cream, candy cane tinctures

Dec. 18

Movie: "A Muppets Christmas Carol"
Cocktail: The Great Gonzo – old fashioned, brown butter old fashioned, or combined

Dec. 19

Movie: "White Christmas"
Cocktail: Sleigh Bells in the Snow – spiced rum, black tea, honey ginger syrup, lemon, cinnamon cotton candy 

Dec. 20

Movie: "Jingle All the Way"
Cocktail: Turbo Man – rye, campari, Averna, cacao nib vermouth, cold brew

Dec. 21

Movie: "Die Hard"
Cocktail: Yippee Caye – smoked Manhattan (rye, Ramazzotti, black walnut bitters, orange bitters)

Dec. 22

Movie: "Eight Crazy Nights"
Cocktail: Gin and Tonica – Manischewitz blackberry, gin, tonic

Dec. 23

Movie: "Home Alone"
Cocktail: Ya Filthy Animal – spiked peppermint hot chocolate

Dec. 24

Movie: "It’s A Wonderful Life"
Cocktail: Clarence – bourbon, all spice dram, Demerara, lime

Dec. 25

Movie: "A Christmas Story"
Cocktail: A Major Award – bourbon, winterized vermouth, Cherry Heering, Christmas tinctures

Square 1682 is located at 121 S. 17th St.

