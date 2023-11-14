More Culture:

November 14, 2023

Boyz II Men recreates Chili's famous baby back ribs jingle for new ad

Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman put their spin on the restaurant chain's song from the '90s. Fans have wondered if the R&B group is behind the original track

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Boyz II Men
boyz ii men chili's Chili's Grill & Bar/Youtube

Boyz II Men stars in a new Chili's commercial, in which the group reimagines the restaurant chain's baby back ribs jingle from the '90s.

Boyz II Men has a long list of classic, poignant love songs like "End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You." Now, the group is adding a song about ribs to its repertoire.

The Grammy-winning R&B group from Philly stars in a new commercial for Chili's Grill & Bar, in which the singers reimagine the restaurant chain's famous "I Want My Baby Back" jingle from the '90s.

MORE: ‘Mean Girls’ cast reunites for Walmart’s new Black Friday commercial

In the ad, which premiered Tuesday, group members Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman share a booth at Chili's. The trio agrees that they are there to eat, not sing, but they are soon overcome with the urge to break into song about a certain menu item.

Then the lights dim, spotlights blink and the men are inexplicably clothed in suave outfits and armed with microphones. Their rendition of "I Want My Baby Back" — which features the repetitive lyrics "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back..." — is full of the group's signature vocal runs and a capella flair.

In the video, the bandmates also touch on the irony that back when Chili's released its original baby back ribs jingle — which was written by advertising executive Guy Bommarito in 1995 — many fans wondered if they behind the catchy track.

“I remember when the jingle first came out, we were on our fourth album ('Evolution') and everybody was asking, ‘Did y'all do that?’” Wanyá Morris told People magazine. “Because we did a lot of a capella on our records. But it wasn't us. But it was cute.”

Limited edition Boyz II Men merchandise, including a vinyl with the new baby back ribs jingle and a T-shirt, are available on Chili's website.

As the holidays near, Chili's isn't the only company touching on nostalgia in its ads. Walmart recently unveiled a Black Friday campaign which brings together cast members from Tina Fey's 2004 film "Mean Girls."

Watch the new Chili's commercial starring Boyz II Men below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Boyz II Men Philadelphia Restaurants Advertisements Singers Food & Drink Commercial Jingles Chili's Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Artists of Philadelphia Ballet with Students of School of Philadelphia Ballet 2

George Balanchine’s 'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Danelo Cavalcante allegedly stole a knife, razor and rifle during 2-week manhunt, prosecutors say
Danelo Cavalcante charges

Sponsored

Look at work zones from my perspective
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

Illness

Pennsylvania's rising Lyme disease cases are being fueled by land development, scientists say
Lyme Disease Pennsylvania

Food & Drink

Bar Lesieur, a new French restaurant from Michael Schulson, to open in Center City this week
bar lesieur michael schulson

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies at 'top of the list' to sign ace closer Josh Hader
Josh-Hader-Phillies-free-agency_111423_USAT

Holidays

Play street curling, admire holiday lights in Franklin Square this winter
franklin square winter

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved