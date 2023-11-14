Boyz II Men recreates Chili's famous baby back ribs jingle for new ad

Boyz II Men has a long list of classic, poignant love songs like "End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You." Now, the group is adding a song about ribs to its repertoire.

The Grammy-winning R&B group from Philly stars in a new commercial for Chili's Grill & Bar, in which the singers reimagine the restaurant chain's famous "I Want My Baby Back" jingle from the '90s.



MORE: ‘Mean Girls’ cast reunites for Walmart’s new Black Friday commercial

In the ad, which premiered Tuesday, group members Wanyá Morris, Nathan Morris and Shawn Stockman share a booth at Chili's. The trio agrees that they are there to eat, not sing, but they are soon overcome with the urge to break into song about a certain menu item.

Then the lights dim, spotlights blink and the men are inexplicably clothed in suave outfits and armed with microphones. Their rendition of "I Want My Baby Back" — which features the repetitive lyrics "I want my baby back, baby back, baby back..." — is full of the group's signature vocal runs and a capella flair.



In the video, the bandmates also touch on the irony that back when Chili's released its original baby back ribs jingle — which was written by advertising executive Guy Bommarito in 1995 — many fans wondered if they behind the catchy track.

“I remember when the jingle first came out, we were on our fourth album ('Evolution') and everybody was asking, ‘Did y'all do that?’” Wanyá Morris told People magazine. “Because we did a lot of a capella on our records. But it wasn't us. But it was cute.”

Limited edition Boyz II Men merchandise, including a vinyl with the new baby back ribs jingle and a T-shirt, are available on Chili's website.

As the holidays near, Chili's isn't the only company touching on nostalgia in its ads. Walmart recently unveiled a Black Friday campaign which brings together cast members from Tina Fey's 2004 film "Mean Girls."

Watch the new Chili's commercial starring Boyz II Men below: