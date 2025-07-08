More Culture:

July 08, 2025

Brad Pitt says on 'New Heights' he didn't talk to Bradley Cooper for two months after Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl

The Kansas City fan joined the podcast to share stories on football, Hollywood and trolling his friend from Jenkintown.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Bradley Cooper Eagles Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Brad Pitt, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, said on the 'New Heights' podcast that he didn't talk to Eagles fan Bradley Cooper, above, for two months after the Super Bowl.

Brad Pitt might be riding high from the success of his new film "F1," but the Kansas City Chiefs fan still seems to be getting over his favorite team's loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX.

On the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Pitt joined Jason and Travis Kelce to discuss football, Hollywood and Bradley Cooper, his friend from Jenkintown.

Pitt talked about trolling Cooper for his Eagles fandom — and being nominated 12 times for an Academy Award but never winning — when Pitt gave a tribute to Cooper for being named Outstanding Performer of the Year at the Santa Barbara Film Awards in 2024. (A year before, the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.)

"I closed with, 'He's been nominated for the 1,900th time. If he doesn't get it, it's OK. He's used to it. He's a Philadelphia Eagles fan,'" Pitt said, with the Kelce brothers erupting in laughter. 

The Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in February 2023, but they got their revenge with their dominating 40-22 victory in February in New Orleans. 

"We didn't talk for two months," Pitt said about Cooper following this year's Super Bowl. 

"After the Super Bowl, did he shoot you a text?" Jason Kelce asked. 

"No, he gracefully let me hurt," Pitt replied. 

The whole interview makes for an intriguing watch, even with Pitt erroneously referring to former All-Pro Kansas City returner Dante Hall as Devin Hester.

