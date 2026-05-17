Free Brandywine Pride picnic will bring families and allies together in Kennett Square

A new community picnic planned in Kennett Square later this month aims to create a welcoming space for LGBTQ families, friends and allies to spend time together outdoors.

Brandywine Pride will host the free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Anson B. Nixon Park.

Organizers say the picnic was created to help LGBTQ families and community members in southern Chester County and northern Delaware connect with one another in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The picnic will include lawn games, face painting, zine making and T-shirt relief printing. Guests who want to participate in the printing activity are encouraged to bring an old T-shirt.

Live music will be provided by Frost & Fire, an acoustic duo featuring Amanda Mae Hall and Laura Leuter. Local taco truck El Ranchero also will be onsite serving tacos and other menu items, though attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the event.

Brandywine Pride is a volunteer-run community group that works to create welcoming spaces and events for LGBTQ residents and allies in southern Chester County and northern Delaware.

Saturday, May 30 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Anson B. Nixon Park

405 N Walnut Rd.

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Free to attend

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