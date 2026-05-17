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May 17, 2026

Free Brandywine Pride picnic will bring families and allies together in Kennett Square

The May 30 event at Anson B. Nixon Park will feature live music, lawn games, food and activities for LGBTQ community members, families and supporters.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
LGBTQ Picnics
Anson B Nixon Park 2_Kennett Collaborative.jpg Provided Courtesy/Kennett Collaborative

Community members gather for a previous outdoor event at Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square, where the first Brandywine Pride Picnic will be held May 30.

A new community picnic planned in Kennett Square later this month aims to create a welcoming space for LGBTQ families, friends and allies to spend time together outdoors.

Brandywine Pride will host the free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Anson B. Nixon Park.

Organizers say the picnic was created to help LGBTQ families and community members in southern Chester County and northern Delaware connect with one another in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The picnic will include lawn games, face painting, zine making and T-shirt relief printing. Guests who want to participate in the printing activity are encouraged to bring an old T-shirt.

Live music will be provided by Frost & Fire, an acoustic duo featuring Amanda Mae Hall and Laura Leuter. Local taco truck El Ranchero also will be onsite serving tacos and other menu items, though attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the event.

Brandywine Pride is a volunteer-run community group that works to create welcoming spaces and events for LGBTQ residents and allies in southern Chester County and northern Delaware.

Brandywine Pride Picnic

Saturday, May 30 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Anson B. Nixon Park
405 N Walnut Rd.
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more LGBTQ Picnics Kennett Square Pride

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