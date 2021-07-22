More Health:

July 22, 2021

What are 'breakthrough' COVID cases and should you be worried?

Experts say that these rare cases are not surprising, so don't hit the panic button

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Breakthrough COVID infections Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Infectious disease experts say that a small number of breakthrough cases is expected with any type of vaccine and shouldn't be a cause for concern.

So-called "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases are coronavirus infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated. A number of these cases have sprouted at places like the White House and among athletes gathered in Tokyo for the Olympics, raising questions about the effectiveness of the vaccines, especially against the new Delta variant.

Infectious disease experts, however, say that a small number of breakthrough cases is expected with any type of vaccine and shouldn't be a cause for concern.

A vaccine teaches the immune system to recognize an intruder like the coronavirus and to immediately launch an attack against it. The available COVID-19 vaccines all have high efficacy rates, but the possibility of infection is still there.

Factors that can affect vaccine efficacy include how much of the virus you are exposed to and how strong your immune system is.

Certain health conditions and medications can also weaken the immune system's response to a vaccine. In general, though, these types of breakthrough infections cause little to no symptoms, Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told ABC News.

Data from a New England Journal study found that breakthrough infections have lower viral loads and fewer symptoms.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine. The agency has reported that as of July 12, there have been 5,492 breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

It's not a complete number though because mild and asymptomatic cases are harder to track. The CDC doesn't currently recommend routine testing for asymptomatic vaccinated people.

Some health experts like Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, have argued that asymptomatic or "mild" infections in fully vaccinated people shouldn't even be counted as a breakthrough infection.

"I think we are misusing the term breakthrough. If someone who is fully vaccinated is subsequently hospitalized or killed by the virus, that's a breakthrough case," Offit told NPR.

He said that what matters is that "the vaccine is still doing what it is designed to do — keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue."

What about the Delta variant?

The CDC acknowledges that the prevalence of new variants like the highly contagious Delta variant may play a role in these breakthrough cases, but research so far has shown that the COVID-19 vaccines remain protective against new variants.

If the number of breakthrough infections start to spike, it could be a sign that immunity is fading and boosters might be needed. Right now the country is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, health officials say, due to slowing vaccination rates and the fast-moving Delta variant.

So far the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have been among the unvaccinated. In an effort to reach people still hesitant about getting vaccinated, Dr. Brytney Cobia, a doctor in Alabama, has been sharing her experience caring for dying COVID-19 patients.

She wrote in a Facebook post this past Sunday, "I'm admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I'm sorry, but it's too late."

Then she wrote, "A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same."

Health officials continue to emphasize that getting vaccinated still remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the coronavirus, including any emerging variants.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Vaccination

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles' future is bleak, and their skill players are among the NFL's worst
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_3_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022049.jpg

Real Estate

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Courts

Pennsylvania part of $26 billion national opioid settlement with distributors, manufacturer
Opioid Settlement Pennsylvania

Health News

Life expectancy in US fell by 18 months in 2020, the largest drop since WWII
72121 life expectancy drop

Arts & Culture

Local artists, organizations receive $3 million in multi-year arts and culture grants
Art Works Grant — José Ortiz-Pagán

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved