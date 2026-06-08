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June 08, 2026

Brews & Bites returns to Pennsbury Manor with craft beverages, food trucks and a beer inspired by a Penn family recipe

The June 27 event along the Delaware River includes drink tastings, food trucks, live music and a beer based on a 17th century Penn family recipe.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Breweries
Pennsbury Manor Brews & Bites Provided Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor

The June 27 event features drink tastings, food trucks, live music and historic beers inspired by the site's brewing history.

A summer tasting event celebrating Pennsylvania's brewing history is returning to Bucks County later this month.

Brews & Bites takes place Saturday, June 27, from 4-8 p.m. at Pennsbury Manor, the reconstructed riverside estate of Pennsylvania founder William Penn. The outdoor event combines craft beverage tastings, food trucks and live music overlooking the Delaware River.

Attendees can sample beer, wine, cider, mead and spirits from regional producers while enjoying views of the river.

One of the event's featured drinks is a recreation of a 17th century apple beer recipe connected to Penn's family. Aristaeus Craft Brewing Company worked with Pennsbury Manor to brew the beverage based on a recipe attributed to Penn's first wife, Guliama Penn.

Attendees can also sample several historic-style beers brewed by Pennsbury Manor's volunteer brewing club, including pumpkin beer, peppercorn coriander beer and Philadelphia brown ale. Brewing has been part of the site's history since the 1680s, when Penn established a brewhouse on the estate.

Food trucks serving pizza, tacos, fries and sweet treats will be on site. Live music will be provided by AUGUST, a band that performs classic rock and Motown songs.

The event is limited to attendees ages 21 and older. General admission tickets are $45 and include unlimited drink samples. Designated driver tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $65 and include a commemorative 16-ounce pint glass.

Proceeds from the event support educational programs and school visits at Pennsbury Manor, which serves more than 10,000 students annually.

Brews & Bites

Saturday, June 27 | 4-8 p.m. 
Pennsbury Manor
400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd.
Morrisville, PA 19067

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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