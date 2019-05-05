More News:

May 05, 2019

Broad Street Run forges on despite persistent rain

The Broad Street Run started at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 in South Philly with rain that will likely last all day

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Broad Street Run Weather
0505_Broad Street Run Office of Emergency Management/Twitter

On Sunday, May 5 the Broad Street Run began with light rain showers that were likely to persist all day.

The annual 10-mile Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, despite rain and less-than-ideal conditions for runners.

The run closed down some streets and has restricted parking to make room for the 40,000 that flood the area annually Sunday morning. 

It's a busy day in Philadelphia, as the run will wrap up around noon, then the Phillies play the Nationals at home at 2:05 p.m. and the Sixers host the Raptors at 3:30 p.m. 

Many SEPTA bus routes were detoured for the race and 12 express BSL trains were added to the schedule before 9 a.m. Runners could ride a train for free prior to the race. 

Based on social media, some runners complained of packed trains and delays, as well as stopped trains. Some complained of waiting on stopped trains for up to 30 minutes. A SEPTA spokesperson cited equipment issues and high rider volume. 

According to the SEPTA's System Status, southbound service was experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes around 8 a.m. due to equipment issues in Hunting Park. A spokesperson confirmed a BSL train at Wyoming Station had equipment problems around 8:30 a.m., causing delays that "will be cleared up shortly," as of 9:06 a.m.

Light rain persisted through the morning. According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, there is a flash flood warning in place in the Philadelphia region until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Showers will likely continue until 7 p.m. 

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Broad Street Run Weather Philadelphia Broad Street Social Media Twitter Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Healthy Eating

Here's what you should know about the pegan diet
pegan diet

Courts

'Menacing' Montco neighbor gets 4 years probation after guilty plea to harassment, witness intimidation
Schwenksville

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Celebrities

Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas stops in at Fergie’s Pub of Philadelphia
Fergie's Pub

Crime

Man posing as Philly Water Department employee robs, assaults woman in her home
Water Department Posing Robbery

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved