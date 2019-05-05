Broad Street Run forges on despite persistent rain

The annual 10-mile Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, despite rain and less-than-ideal conditions for runners.

The run closed down some streets and has restricted parking to make room for the 40,000 that flood the area annually Sunday morning.

It's a busy day in Philadelphia, as the run will wrap up around noon, then the Phillies play the Nationals at home at 2:05 p.m. and the Sixers host the Raptors at 3:30 p.m.

Many SEPTA bus routes were detoured for the race and 12 express BSL trains were added to the schedule before 9 a.m. Runners could ride a train for free prior to the race.

Based on social media, some runners complained of packed trains and delays, as well as stopped trains. Some complained of waiting on stopped trains for up to 30 minutes. A SEPTA spokesperson cited equipment issues and high rider volume.

According to the SEPTA's System Status, southbound service was experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes around 8 a.m. due to equipment issues in Hunting Park. A spokesperson confirmed a BSL train at Wyoming Station had equipment problems around 8:30 a.m., causing delays that "will be cleared up shortly," as of 9:06 a.m.

Light rain persisted through the morning. According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, there is a flash flood warning in place in the Philadelphia region until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Showers will likely continue until 7 p.m.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.