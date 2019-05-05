Broad Street Run forges on despite persistent rain

May 05, 2019
The annual 10-mile Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, despite rain and less-than-ideal conditions for runners.
The run closed down some streets and has restricted parking to make room for the 40,000 that flood the area annually Sunday morning.
It's a busy day in Philadelphia, as the run will wrap up around noon, then the Phillies play the Nationals at home at 2:05 p.m. and the Sixers host the Raptors at 3:30 p.m.
Many SEPTA bus routes were detoured for the race and 12 express BSL trains were added to the schedule before 9 a.m. Runners could ride a train for free prior to the race.
Based on social media, some runners complained of packed trains and delays, as well as stopped trains. Some complained of waiting on stopped trains for up to 30 minutes. A SEPTA spokesperson cited equipment issues and high rider volume.
According to the SEPTA's System Status, southbound service was experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes around 8 a.m. due to equipment issues in Hunting Park. A spokesperson confirmed a BSL train at Wyoming Station had equipment problems around 8:30 a.m., causing delays that "will be cleared up shortly," as of 9:06 a.m.
It’s time for reinforcements, @SEPTA #BroadStreetRun pic.twitter.com/0yT0cWWODP— Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) May 5, 2019
MFL: Service eastbound may experience delays of up to 10 minutes due to equipment issues at Millbourne Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 4, 2019
the @SEPTA train enroute to the Septa sponsored Broad Street Run broke down 1.5 miles from the start line so now my boyfriend has to run the extra way to get there. Nothing more Philadelphia than this.— H (@hales613) May 5, 2019
Hey Shane, my wife is currently on one of the local subway trains heading up from NRG to the Broad Street Run start. She says it's been stopped for about 30 minutes now. Any update as to what is going on/when they could expect to be moving?— John (@jfish310) May 5, 2019
LOL OUR TRAIN TO THE BROAD STREET RUN BROKE DOWN LORDDDD @SEPTA YOU SUCK— christina (@teenytinytinaa) May 5, 2019
Light rain persisted through the morning. According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, there is a flash flood warning in place in the Philadelphia region until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Showers will likely continue until 7 p.m.
Splash anyone but me. @dgb0711 #BroadStreetRun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TYWmKQPEzt— Jason (@GutterTheGreat) May 5, 2019
it’s gonna be a wet one #BroadStreetRun pic.twitter.com/8POgOIYqCJ— RunningCoachCT.com (@RunningCoachCT) May 5, 2019
Broad Street at Washington before the runners get here! #broadstreetrun #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Rl2e82JMgd— Sharon Warner (@sharonawarner) May 5, 2019
#RainIsNoMatch for the #BroadStreetRun #SEPTA @SEPTAPHILLY @SEPTA_SOCIAL pic.twitter.com/v55iYrKsgD— SEPTA Media Relations (@SEPTANews) May 5, 2019
This rain nutty #broadstreetrun pic.twitter.com/RkYY2WwIfj— MARTY (@TheMartyJones) May 5, 2019
.@IBXRun10 here I come! Race ready and wet. First race in the rain, and I'm so grateful to be doing it #funrun style with new friends from the second best running club in the world. Love y'all, #RunchBunch. #BroadStreetRun pic.twitter.com/pPVWm03Ddc— Megan A. ☕☕☕ (@CoffeeLurver) May 5, 2019
