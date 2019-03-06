Broken bones linked to dog walks are on the rise among elderly adults

Sure, it sounds like a great idea to get grandma a dog to keep her company. But, unfortunately, walking a leashed dog can increase the risk of bone fractures and ER visits in older adults, new research finds.

To determine this, University of Pennsylvania researchers examined government data on emergency room visits for dog walking injuries in adults aged 65 and older. The numbers nationwide jumped from almost 1,700 in 2004 to about 4,400 in 2017.

Almost 80 percent of the patients were women, who tend to have less dense bones than men, the research published Wednesday in the JAMA Surgery.

RELATED: Study: Fitness tracker data links activity in older adults to lower dementia risk

While dog-walking causes fewer than one percent of fractures among older adults, the numbers are higher than expected and the risk is often under-appreciated, said study co-author Dr. Jaimo Ahn, an orthopedic surgeon. Regardless, injuries typically happen when a dog pulls on a leash and walkers lose their balance, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Breaking bones, especially hips, can cause a sharp decline in seniors' health. Previous research suggests that at least one in four older adults dies within one year of breaking a hip. But there is formidable research showing that dogs can be good companions for older adults and can help them stay active. So before embarking on those outings, older people should consider strength training for themselves and obedience training for their dogs, Ahn said, ABC News reports.

"For older adults — especially those living alone and with decreased bone mineral density — the risks associated with walking leashed dogs merit consideration," the authors wrote. "Even one such injury could result in a potentially lethal hip fracture, lifelong complications, or loss of independence."

Of course, the authors note that there are limitations to the study. Although the results were statistically significant, the study looked only at patients who went to an emergency department. It also excluded injuries that were less severe and not fractures, CNN adds.

The researchers suggest that clinicians work with patients who use dog walking as exercise to reduce the risk of injury. That could including training dogs not to lunge when leashed and suggesting smaller breeds of dogs.