More Health:

March 06, 2019

Broken bones linked to dog walks are on the rise among elderly adults

One injury could lead to a physical decline in older adults

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Injuries
elderly dog falls pexels Fancycrave.com/Pexels

Sure, it sounds like a great idea to get grandma a dog to keep her company. But, unfortunately, walking a leashed dog can increase the risk of bone fractures and ER visits in older adults, new research finds.

To determine this, University of Pennsylvania researchers examined government data on emergency room visits for dog walking injuries in adults aged 65 and older. The numbers nationwide jumped from almost 1,700 in 2004 to about 4,400 in 2017.

Almost 80 percent of the patients were women, who tend to have less dense bones than men, the research published Wednesday in the JAMA Surgery.

RELATED: Study: Fitness tracker data links activity in older adults to lower dementia risk

While dog-walking causes fewer than one percent of fractures among older adults, the numbers are higher than expected and the risk is often under-appreciated, said study co-author Dr. Jaimo Ahn, an orthopedic surgeon. Regardless, injuries typically happen when a dog pulls on a leash and walkers lose their balance, according to U.S. News and World Report

Breaking bones, especially hips, can cause a sharp decline in seniors' health. Previous research suggests that at least one in four older adults dies within one year of breaking a hip. But there is formidable research showing that dogs can be good companions for older adults and can help them stay active. So before embarking on those outings, older people should consider strength training for themselves and obedience training for their dogs, Ahn said, ABC News reports.

"For older adults — especially those living alone and with decreased bone mineral density — the risks associated with walking leashed dogs merit consideration," the authors wrote. "Even one such injury could result in a potentially lethal hip fracture, lifelong complications, or loss of independence."

Of course, the authors note that there are limitations to the study. Although the results were statistically significant, the study looked only at patients who went to an emergency department. It also excluded injuries that were less severe and not fractures, CNN adds. 

The researchers suggest that clinicians work with patients who use dog walking as exercise to reduce the risk of injury. That could including training dogs not to lunge when leashed and suggesting smaller breeds of dogs.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Injuries University of Pennsylvania Dogs Elderly Falls Pets

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved