'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at Bruce Springsteen in new sketch about Bob Dylan biopic

What happens when a few famous musicians and an Oscar-nominated actor get together for a goofy Buzzfeed interview? A new "Saturday Night Live" sketch imagines that specific scenario.

The sketch portrays the red carpet for "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic that premieres on Christmas and was partially filmed in Cape May. A BuzzFeed interviewer has some quirky questions for Dylan (James Austin Johnson) and Timothée Chalamet (Chloe Fineman), who stars as the musician in the upcoming film. They're later joined by New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen (Andrew Dismukes), who's snacking, singing and sharing stories. Bono, played by "SNL" host Paul Mescal, also drops in.

After asking Dylan and Chalamet whether they each had a "Brat Summer" — referring to a trend sparked by singer Charli XCX, and misunderstood by Dylan to mean bratwurst sausage — the reporter (Heidi Gardner) announces the arrival of Springsteen, who also has a biopic in the works. He's wearing his signature stage look of a button-down shirt, tie and vest.

"Baby, I was born to watch this movie," Johnson-as-Springsteen sings, referencing his song "Born to Run."

Dylan asks Springsteen about the plate of food in his hand, and he responds that he already hit up the hot bar and grabbed some appetizers.

"Arancini as far as the eye can see," Springsteen says about the rice balls on his plate. "The bites might be small, but the flavor's as big as the American spirit."

The BuzzFeed reporter then asks the Boss whether he has a favorite Chalamet film, and his response pokes fun at Springsteen's storytelling in his songs.

"I like that 'Wonka' picture," he said. "I grew up in a chocolate factory town. I remember the day they closed it down. Pops came home drunk. Mama ran off with an Oompa Loompa. But of course, like all my stories, that’s not true."

Chalamet exits and Bono shows up. He tells the interviewer he could not possibly have a Brat Summer due to climate change.

"I just saw a documentary about the devastating effects of global warming; it was called 'Hot Frosty,'" Bono said, referring to a silly Netflix holiday rom com.

The reporter's final question to the trio of legendary rockers asks them to rank "Gilmore Girls" protagonist Rory Gilmore's boyfriends on the show. Dylan, Bono and Springsteen all reply, without hesitation, "Jess, Logan, Dean."

Saturday's episode featured performances by musical guest Shaboozey, and had sketches about an Italian restaurant commercial, a pirate-themed show on a bachelorette party, a unique Spotify Wrapped, and Mescal's movie "Gladiator II" reimagined as a musical.

Watch the full "A Complete Unknown Red Carpet" sketch below: