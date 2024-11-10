More Culture:

November 10, 2024

Kenan Thompson plays Eagles-obsessed dad in new 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

The 'SNL' cast member portrayed a man who would rather discuss football than feelings in the latest episode, which also featured musical performances by South Jersey native Mk.gee.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment SNL
saturday night live philadelphia eagles Saturday Night Live/Youtube

Kenan Thompson (left) played an Eagles fan who would prefer to talk about the Birds instead of his feelings on the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for being passionate about the team, a concept that was demonstrated during a sketch in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Long-time "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson played a father who would rather discuss the Birds than his feelings during a phone call with his son in the "Calling Dad" sketch. Saturday's episode, which was hosted by comedian Bill Burr, also featured performances by South Jersey-native musician Mk.gee.

MORE: 'Saturday Night Live' spoofs Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' in latest episode

In the sketch, cast member Devon Walker realizes he should call his father (Thompson) to wish him a happy birthday, even though he's been "kind of tough to talk to" lately. During the call, Walker asks Thompson how he's doing.

"Well, you know, the Eagles are six and two, so I'm doing all right," says Thompson, who's wearing an Eagles sweatshirt as he takes his son's call.

Walker tries to push the subject, asking Thompson how he's really doing, to which he continues talking about the Birds — "I think our offense has looked pretty good this year" — instead of his own feelings.

"I know the Eagles are good, but I want to talk about you," Walker says, encouraging his father to open up. 

Thompson seems stumped by this, replying that the Eagles' quarterback, Jalen Hurts, "really took a step up this year." Walker continues urging his dad to be vulnerable, and Thompson eventually begins using the Eagles as a stand-in to describe his own struggles as he ages.

"The Eagles are starting to feel like maybe the Eagles don't got much time left. ... It's just the Eagles been going to a lot of funerals lately, for other teams that the Eagles grew up with," Thompson said. "Last week, the Eagles fell in the shower."

Walker recognizes what his father is trying to say, and follows suit.

"I think the Eagles still got some good seasons left," Walker said "And no matter what, they'll always be my favorite team. I love you, Dad."

The sketch also included Burr and cast member Andrew Dismukes as another father-son pair unsuccessfully trying to connect via phone call.

The Nov. 9 episode featured the "SNL" debut of Mk.gee, the stage name of Linwood-native singer Michael Todd Gordon. Todd, 28, graduated from Linwood's Mainland Regional High School and released his acclaimed debut album "Two Star & the Dream Police" in February. On "SNL," the multi-instrumentalist performed two songs, "ROCKMAN" and "Alesis."

The episode's cold open addressed Donald Trump's win in the presidential election, and other sketches were about firefighters taking a Rorschach Test, an infomercial for a rock band's CD, a janitor who's great at math, an ode to bald men and an unconventional trauma support group. The episode can be streamed now on Peacock.

Watch the full "Calling Dad" sketch below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment SNL Philadelphia Eagles TV Saturday Night Live Celebrities Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Dave McCormick wins U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania

Dave McCormick Senate

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season!

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Shopping

Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles to launch food line

qvc susan noles meatballs

Sixers

Sunday stats: As Sixers continue to sputter, several contributors must be evaluated

Oubre Lowry 11.9.24

Entertainment

Board game convention PAX Unplugged adds murder mystery, live music to this year's convention

PAX Unplugged preview

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved