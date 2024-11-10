Kenan Thompson plays Eagles-obsessed dad in new 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for being passionate about the team, a concept that was demonstrated during a sketch in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Long-time "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson played a father who would rather discuss the Birds than his feelings during a phone call with his son in the "Calling Dad" sketch. Saturday's episode, which was hosted by comedian Bill Burr, also featured performances by South Jersey-native musician Mk.gee.

In the sketch, cast member Devon Walker realizes he should call his father (Thompson) to wish him a happy birthday, even though he's been "kind of tough to talk to" lately. During the call, Walker asks Thompson how he's doing.

"Well, you know, the Eagles are six and two, so I'm doing all right," says Thompson, who's wearing an Eagles sweatshirt as he takes his son's call.

Walker tries to push the subject, asking Thompson how he's really doing, to which he continues talking about the Birds — "I think our offense has looked pretty good this year" — instead of his own feelings.

"I know the Eagles are good, but I want to talk about you," Walker says, encouraging his father to open up.

Thompson seems stumped by this, replying that the Eagles' quarterback, Jalen Hurts, "really took a step up this year." Walker continues urging his dad to be vulnerable, and Thompson eventually begins using the Eagles as a stand-in to describe his own struggles as he ages.

"The Eagles are starting to feel like maybe the Eagles don't got much time left. ... It's just the Eagles been going to a lot of funerals lately, for other teams that the Eagles grew up with," Thompson said. "Last week, the Eagles fell in the shower."

Walker recognizes what his father is trying to say, and follows suit.

"I think the Eagles still got some good seasons left," Walker said "And no matter what, they'll always be my favorite team. I love you, Dad."

The sketch also included Burr and cast member Andrew Dismukes as another father-son pair unsuccessfully trying to connect via phone call.

The Nov. 9 episode featured the "SNL" debut of Mk.gee, the stage name of Linwood-native singer Michael Todd Gordon. Todd, 28, graduated from Linwood's Mainland Regional High School and released his acclaimed debut album "Two Star & the Dream Police" in February. On "SNL," the multi-instrumentalist performed two songs, "ROCKMAN" and "Alesis."

The episode's cold open addressed Donald Trump's win in the presidential election, and other sketches were about firefighters taking a Rorschach Test, an infomercial for a rock band's CD, a janitor who's great at math, an ode to bald men and an unconventional trauma support group. The episode can be streamed now on Peacock.

Watch the full "Calling Dad" sketch below: