'Saturday Night Live' spoofs Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' in latest episode

The latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" featured a spoof of Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Espresso," in which a group of bridesmaids spilled the tea on what happened during a bachelorette party.

The sketch, called "Bridesmaid Speech," featured host Ariana Grande and "SNL" cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman as a group of bridesmaids who choose to forgo a typical speech for their bride Kelsey, played by Chloe Fineman. Instead, they decide to perform a song about her bachelorette party, set to the tune of "Espresso" — since Kelsey loves espresso martinis.

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter discusses 'Short n' Sweet' success in new 'CBS Sunday Morning' interview

The gals sing about their trip to Charleston, which included taking lots of shots and going out dancing. They detail Kelsey's close encounters on the dance floor with a doctor and model named Domingo. Kelsey jams along to the performance, but her groom Matthew, played by Andrew Dismukes, grows increasingly disturbed.

"Hands me her ring, then we can't find her," Nwodim sings.

"I just didn't want to lose it in the hot tub," Kelsey explains to a concerned Matthew.

The song continues as the bridesmaids sing about Kelsey's time in the hot tub with Domingo, and how she asked the bridesmaids to book a hotel so she and Domingo could have some alone time.

"At the Marriott googling Domingo," Grande sings.

"Just to make sure he's not a psycho," Nwodim adds.

Matthew asks whether the bridesmaids' song was supposed to alert him that Kelsey cheated on him throughout her bachelorette party.

"No the point is, it's 'Espresso,'" Gardner exclaims.

Kelsey assures Matthew that her connection with Domingo is in the past, but Domingo (Marcello Hernandez) surprises everyone by crashing the performance with a mic in hand to sing a verse and confirm that they did, in fact, hook up.

Carpenter, a Bucks County native, reposted a video of the sketch to her Instagram story, writing that it was "very nice and on pitch" — likely referring to the bridesmaids' purposefully off-key singing. Carpenter performed "Espresso" when she made her "SNL" debut in May.

Other sketches during Saturday's "SNL" episode, which featured musical guest Stevie Nicks, included a "Family Feud" matchup between the presidential candidates, a game of charades gone awry, a Celine Dion UFC promo and a Jennifer Coolidge Maybelline commercial. The episode can be streamed now on Peacock.

Watch the full "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch below: